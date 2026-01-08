Pat Finn's cause of death has been confirmed more than two weeks after the beloved actor passed away at age 60.

According to his official death certificate, Finn died from malignant neoplasm of the bladder, commonly known as bladder cancer.

The document states that he had been living with the illness for several years and that no autopsy was performed. It also confirms that Finn died at his home in Los Angeles.

The news provides clarity following Finn's death on December 22, which was first announced by his representative.

At the time, the cause had not been publicly shared. In a statement to People, the representative described Finn as "the kindest, most joyful person in any room" and said he was surrounded by close family and friends when he died.

Finn's family later released their own message, confirming his long battle with cancer and honoring the joy he brought into their lives.

"Pat bravely battled cancer over the past few years," the statement said.

They remembered him for his laughter, his love of family, and his passion for sports, especially cheering when his favorite team scored.

The family added that his legacy will live on through his wife of 35 years, Donna, and their three children, Cassidy, Caitlin, and Ryan.

Pat Finn's Daughter Honors Late Actor

Known for his warm screen presence, Finn built a long television career that spanned decades. He was best recognized for playing Bill Norwood on ABC's "The Middle" from 2011 until the show ended in 2018.

His character was a friendly neighbor who quickly became a fan favorite. Finn also appeared in classic sitcoms like "Seinfeld," where he played Joe Mayo, and "Friends," where he portrayed Dr. Roger, Monica's boyfriend, DailyMail reported.

Beyond those roles, Finn starred in "The George Wendt Show" in the mid-1990s and had a recurring part on "Murphy Brown." His steady work made him a familiar face to TV audiences, even when he wasn't the main star.

After his death, Finn's daughter Cassidy shared a moving tribute on social media, calling her father a role model and praising his kindness.

She wrote that nurses were amazed by how many people came to support him, saying that showed the kind of person he was. "I've never met a single person who had a bad thing to say about my dad," she shared.