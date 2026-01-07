Meghan Markle's Cooking Skills Questioned as Rumors of a Cookbook Spark Online Mockery
Meghan Markle is once again in the spotlight, but this time for her kitchen skills rather than her royal past.
Rumors that the Duchess of Sussex may release a cookbook later this year have drawn ridicule from fans online, with some branding her "Salmonella Sussex" after a November 2025 viral clip of her marinating a turkey, which critics deemed unhygienic.
Public Reaction: From Memes to Mockery
The internet reacted swiftly to the idea of Markle entering the culinary world.
One commenter wrote, "She is not a trained chef... Based on what she has publicly shown, her kitchen habits are anything but safe or professional."
Others were more sarcastic, joking that the cookbook should be a children's edition or a gag gift, with one tweeting, "This is hilarious... it has to be for kids."
The online chatter also included skepticism over originality. One social media user commented, "Let's hope she gets sued by everyone she steals the recipes from!!!"
Another harshly added, "Everything for a bit of attention. What a terrible woman."
Despite the backlash, sources close to the duchess say the cookbook aligns with Markle's ongoing efforts to expand her lifestyle brand.
Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation Cuts More Jobs During 'Tough' Financial Year
Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Ventures in 2026
Markle, 44, has spent recent years building her lifestyle brand, alongside hosting her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan."
According to insiders who spoke to the Daily Mail, the cookbook will feature approachable recipes, including "single skillet spaghetti" and a "rainbow-themed fruit salad," as well as dishes incorporating her own jams and marmalades.
One source noted, "2026 is looking like another big year for her. There will be more wine and definitely more homeware too. But she will ease off selling her biscuit and crepe kits."
Royal commentator Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles, offered his perspective on the anticipated book, suggesting that it will not be a personal memoir.
"I believe Meghan will write a book in 2026, however I don't think it will be the memoir many of her fans are hoping for," he said, per The Royal Observer.
Harrold added that a bombshell tell-all is unlikely at this stage, given that Markle has already shared her experiences in interviews. Instead, he predicted the book may mirror her Netflix content, providing lifestyle tips and tricks.
Harrold also observed that the royal family likely supports Markle's focus on lifestyle projects. "It's what she's passionate about and she's made a real mark. Plus, it can't really do much harm, and especially nothing like Prince Harry did with his memoir Spare," he said.
