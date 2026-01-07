Meghan Markle is once again in the spotlight, but this time for her kitchen skills rather than her royal past.

Rumors that the Duchess of Sussex may release a cookbook later this year have drawn ridicule from fans online, with some branding her "Salmonella Sussex" after a November 2025 viral clip of her marinating a turkey, which critics deemed unhygienic.

Public Reaction: From Memes to Mockery

The internet reacted swiftly to the idea of Markle entering the culinary world.

One commenter wrote, "She is not a trained chef... Based on what she has publicly shown, her kitchen habits are anything but safe or professional."

EXCUSE ME! Are you telling me Meghan Markle, who was nicknamed Salmonella Sussex, is planning to author a culinary book??



With reports that she is planning her first full cookbook for early 2026, tied to her As Ever brand and Netflix series…



The same woman who stored raw,… pic.twitter.com/2B9gs061S2 — Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) January 6, 2026

Others were more sarcastic, joking that the cookbook should be a children's edition or a gag gift, with one tweeting, "This is hilarious... it has to be for kids."

Can’t wait to see it on the shelves at the Dollar Tree! Perfect gag gift! — Amy Kilroy (@therealaskilroy) January 6, 2026

Let’s hope she gets sued by everyone she steals the recipes from!!! — KBDazzlers (@Kbdazzlers) January 6, 2026

The online chatter also included skepticism over originality. One social media user commented, "Let's hope she gets sued by everyone she steals the recipes from!!!"

Another harshly added, "Everything for a bit of attention. What a terrible woman."

Her delusion truly amuses me 😂😂. — Julia Unleashed (@JuliaUnleashed) January 6, 2026

Love the analogy

Salmonella Sussex and her book of plagiarism and poison, allegedly 🤣 — GiGiandthepopstar (@giandthepop) January 6, 2026

Despite the backlash, sources close to the duchess say the cookbook aligns with Markle's ongoing efforts to expand her lifestyle brand.

Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Ventures in 2026

Markle, 44, has spent recent years building her lifestyle brand, alongside hosting her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan."

According to insiders who spoke to the Daily Mail, the cookbook will feature approachable recipes, including "single skillet spaghetti" and a "rainbow-themed fruit salad," as well as dishes incorporating her own jams and marmalades.

One source noted, "2026 is looking like another big year for her. There will be more wine and definitely more homeware too. But she will ease off selling her biscuit and crepe kits."

Royal commentator Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles, offered his perspective on the anticipated book, suggesting that it will not be a personal memoir.

"I believe Meghan will write a book in 2026, however I don't think it will be the memoir many of her fans are hoping for," he said, per The Royal Observer.

Harrold added that a bombshell tell-all is unlikely at this stage, given that Markle has already shared her experiences in interviews. Instead, he predicted the book may mirror her Netflix content, providing lifestyle tips and tricks.

Harrold also observed that the royal family likely supports Markle's focus on lifestyle projects. "It's what she's passionate about and she's made a real mark. Plus, it can't really do much harm, and especially nothing like Prince Harry did with his memoir Spare," he said.