Conservative commentator Candace Owens has criticized Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, saying that Kardashian played a role in her divorce from Kanye West and that Swift treats men badly.

Owens talked about Kardashian's romantic history in her book "Make Him a Sandwich: Why Real Women Don't Need Fake Feminism." Owens writes, "At just forty-four years of age, Kim has already been through three failed marriages."

Owens also said that Kardashian's work in reality TV and online content encourages bad habits. "It is darkly ironic that Kim routinely produces content that can form and feed addictions to p---------- and that ultimately contributed to the demise of her marriage," she said.

She brought up Kanye West and how his problems with addiction have affected their relationship. Owens said that West admitted that his addictions had something to do with the end of his marriage.

Owens also said that Taylor Swift was wrong for making fun of men in public through social media and fan power. Owens said, "She enters relationship after relationship, and then, on the way out, she attempts to utilize an ill-informed army of teens to settle the score."

The commentator described Swift's actions as "public witchcraft through the distortion of truth" and said they made her appear like a victim all the time. Owens went on to quote Katy Perry's past comment, saying, "Perhaps Katy Perry was correct when she publicly referred to Taylor Swift as 'Regina George in sheep's clothing."

RadarOnline says Owens' book discusses many famous people and cites public events and interviews to support her claims. She also discussed events in Swift's relationship with Calvin Harris, saying that the singer leaked information about uncredited contributions to his hit song "This Is What You Came For."

Owens' most recent work follows her pattern of publicly calling out famous people, which often leads to discussions about feminism, celebrity culture, and personal responsibility. Responses on social media have been mixed. Some people have praised her blunt criticism, while others have criticized her for going after famous women.

Meanwhile, Candace Owens claimed Ryan Reynolds is the "true villain" in the ongoing feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, according to In Touch Weekly. Owens alleged that Reynolds visited the set of "It Ends With Us," argued with Lively, and pressured her agency to drop Baldoni, fueling the dispute.

Owens suggested Reynolds' insecurities and past behavior, including incidents on film sets, influenced the conflict, writing that Lively was reportedly fine with the movie until Reynolds allegedly intervened.

The feud escalated after Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024 over alleged misconduct, which Baldoni's lawyer called "categorically false." Baldoni responded with a $400 million lawsuit naming Lively, Reynolds, and her publicist, citing "civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy," while Lively's team dismissed the claims as a "desperate" tactic.