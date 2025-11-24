A highly anticipated Disney+ docuseries about Taylor Swift's record-breaking "Eras Tour" faces an unexpected legal hurdle after a Florida artist filed a motion to halt the project's December 12 debut.

The six-part series—titled "The End of an Era"—is now the target of a request for a preliminary injunction on behalf of visual artist Kimberly Marasco.

The case is under examination by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who presided over two previous lawsuits by Marasco against Swift, according to a report by Marca

Marasco said Swift, together with Universal Music Group and Republic Records, embedded her creative work into several albums. In making the claim of "irreparable harm," she said the release of the docuseries before the conclusion of litigation would render her work to be "irreversibly embedded" in global media.

She alleges that Swift copied her poetry in lyrics and visuals across "Lover," "Folklore," "Midnights," and "The Tortured Poets Department."

Swift's Legal Team Dismisses Claims

In response, a source close to Swift's legal team dismissed the claims. The source said to Newsweek, "Marasco's claims are absurd and legally baseless. For instance, the concepts of fire or love cannot be owned by one person, as basic themes or words are not protectable by copyright law. The court has already dismissed these claims with prejudice once, and we are confident they will do so again."

As noted in coverage by Marca, Disney has declined to comment.

This marks Marasco's second active lawsuit involving Swift. Her first suit was dismissed after failure to serve the singer within the required deadline, while a related claim against Taylor Swift Productions was dismissed with prejudice in September.

Legal experts cited by Marca regarded the injunction as unlikely to succeed, pointing out that it is rare to block a major release on those grounds, which usually happens in cases where financial compensation cannot address the alleged injury.