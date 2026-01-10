Gisele Bündchen's recent marriage to longtime partner and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente has sparked quiet concern among those closest to her, according to a report that suggests her family questioned whether the supermodel moved too quickly given the significant disparity in their finances.

Sources speaking to Page Six, which first reported the concerns, said Bündchen's inner circle worried the relationship left her financially exposed despite her vast personal fortune and decades-long career at the top of the fashion world.

One source told the outlet that Bündchen's relatives were uneasy from the outset, warning that "marrying a penniless guy when she is worth millions is a mistake."

The sentiment, according to the report, was not rooted in personal dislike of Valente but in the practical realities of wealth, marriage and long-term security.

Family Urged Caution Before Marriage

Valente, who co-owns a Miami jiu-jitsu academy with his brothers and even has some celebrities as clients, is very well-known in his own field. However, those who were close to Bündchen apparently considers the difference between their financial situations as too great to be ignored.

Bündchen, a top model from Brazil who has graced the catwalk and led advertising campaigns for years, has been the world's highest-paid model a number of times. According to celebrity wealth estimates, she is worth about $400 million, a fortune made from record-breaking modeling contracts, partnerships with leading brands, and entrepreneurial ventures.

According to Page Six, some family members encouraged a slower path forward. One source said, "Her family told her to just live with him," suggesting cohabitation rather than marriage.

However, the same source claimed that a combination of Valente's desire to formalize the relationship and Bündchen's traditional values ultimately influenced her decision, particularly after the couple welcomed a child.

Bündchen and became parents earlier this year when they welcomed a son in February. They then married in a private ceremony in November, keeping the details mostly away from the public eye.

Prenup Concerns And Financial Protections

While the couple is said to have signed a prenuptial agreement, sources told Page Six that it did not offer the level of protection Bündchen's family had hoped for.

According to one insider, "There is a prenup, but with some loopholes that mean if they divorce there will be a financial settlement for him."

That detail reportedly fueled lingering unease among relatives who felt Bündchen's wealth, accumulated over more than two decades, warranted stricter safeguards.

Bündchen's financial legacy includes a historic $25 million, five-year contract with Victoria's Secret signed in 2000, at the time the largest modeling deal ever. Aside from runway work, she has fronted campaigns for luxury and lifestyle brands including Chanel, Pantene, Under Armour, Apple and IWC, and has held ownership stakes in fashion and footwear businesses.

Despite concerns, a source previously told Page Six that Valente was "thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together," indicating the marriage was a long-anticipated step for him.