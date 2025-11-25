Simon Cowell is speaking out after being blamed by some fans for the tragic death of former One Direction member Liam Payne.

In a new interview on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Cowell firmly pushed back on claims that he pressured the band too hard or failed to support Payne as his career grew.

Cowell said he avoids reading online accusations, explaining, "The idea that you are essentially responsible for somebody's life, 10 years after you've signed someone? You can't do that." He added that trying to take in every harsh comment would "torture" him.

One Direction was formed on "The X Factor" in 2010, the talent show created by Cowell. After the season ended, Cowell signed the group — Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan — to his Syco Records label, People reported.

Their fast rise to global fame has long led some fans to question whether the young singers were under too much pressure.

Tomlinson, however, has said the group was always looked after by the adults in charge.

Last fall, he told The Independent that he didn't blame anyone for the band's long workdays, saying, "Was it really hard work? Yes. Did we not have enough days off? Yes." But he added that he did not hold Cowell or others responsible.

Simon Cowell Recalls Final Talk With Liam Payne

Cowell said he was deeply shaken when he learned Payne had died in October 2024 at age 31.

Payne fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, and toxicology reports later showed traces of alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants in his system. The two had last seen each other about a year before the incident.

According to Yahoo, Cowell remembered their final conversation clearly. He said he encouraged Payne to protect his well-being, telling him, "Music is not everything. Don't let it run your life anymore. Find something else that you are passionate about." At the time, Cowell believed Payne seemed happy and steady.

In the months after Payne's death, Cowell reached out to the singer's parents, Geoff and Karen. He said they told him their son had been "so proud of what he had achieved," a message Cowell said brought him comfort during a painful time.

Tomlinson, still grieving his longtime bandmate, said he may never fully accept the loss. He remembered Payne as someone who showed up for others even when he was struggling himself.

Cowell stands firm in his belief that assigning blame does not help. "I wish I could turn back the clock," he said, "but I truly thought he was in a good place."