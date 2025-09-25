Simon Cowell's appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Sept. 22 has had people in social media abuzz — not about what he said, but about the way he looked.

The longtime judge of "American Idol" appeared on Jennifer Hudson's daytime talk show, strolling through the show's signature "Spirit Tunnel" before sitting down onstage.

As per Atlanta Black Star, fans were quick to criticize Cowell's appearance as he danced down the hallway for a brief moment, with many commenting on his seemingly shorter frame and stiff dancing.

One of them posted in the comments, "Why does it look like he's 4 foot tall? What a cutie patootie."

Cowell was greeted in the studio with a musical chant from the crew. Whereas other guests tend to dance or joke around, Cowell's performance was down-low — clapping and smiling.

Welcoming the moment, a commentator commented, "Is this his first time clapping? Why is he clapping like that?"

Another stated, "What's going on here? Lol I thought he was about to do a bunny hop."

Even with the awkwardness, Cowell was addressing the tunnel experience with zest in his interview, as reported by NZ Herald.

"I loved that," he said to Hudson. "I absolutely love it. I asked, 'Where did you come up with the idea?' and they told me the idea. It's like the best way of coming on the show, seriously, I've ever done in my life. Do you mind if I steal it for AGT?"

Hudson responded, saying, "You know what, if you invite us to do it for you." Cowell then answered, "Done."

Told to break out more moves, Cowell playfully refused: "You don't want to see that. You don't want to see that."

Social media followers were frank in their comments on his physique.

One user wrote, "No disrespect but Simon [is] looking like a real life bubble head." Another asked, "Is Simon okay?"

Fans previously expressed skepticism over Cowell's appearance earlier this year in a promo clip for Britain's Got Talent.

The 5-foot-8 media mogul was criticized over his facial features, prompting the comment section to be disabled on the post.

Cowell has been open about his plastic surgery, such as a thread lift in 2018 and a resolution to discontinue Botox use by 2022.

He's now concentrating on the "America's Got Talent" finale, with season 20's winner scheduled to be announced on Sept. 24.