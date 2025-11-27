Newly released court documents suggest that Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman were in the room when Ryan Reynolds confronted filmmaker Justin Baldoni over Blake Lively's concerns about body-shaming during the making of "It Ends With Us."

The details appear in an unsealed exhibit tied to the ongoing legal fight between Lively and Baldoni.

According to the timeline included in the filing, Baldoni visited the New York City penthouse of Reynolds and Lively on April 25, 2023.

During that meeting, Reynolds allegedly became upset after hearing that Baldoni had asked about Lively's weight.

The "Deadpool" star reportedly "unloaded" on Baldoni about "how horrible it was" to bring up a woman's body, People reported. The document says Baldoni felt embarrassed, apologized, and even cried after the confrontation.

The exhibit also notes that Swift, 35, and Jackman, 57—both close friends of Reynolds and Lively—were "present in the apartment at the time." Representatives for the two stars have not commented on the report.

Taylor Swift Drawn Into Case After Baldoni Mentions Her

The confrontation later became part of a larger dispute. In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, retaliation, and other claims, which he denies.

Her lawyers say Baldoni used "back-channel ways of criticizing her body and weight," including secretly contacting her fitness trainer, US Magazine reported.

Baldoni's team argued he did so only to prepare for a lift scene because of his back issues. His $400 million countersuit has since been dismissed.

Swift's name was pulled into the case earlier this year. Baldoni's lawyers tried to subpoena her, pointing to messages in which Baldoni mentioned her while talking to Lively about a scene.

Swift's spokesperson firmly distanced the singer from the movie, saying she never visited the set or made creative decisions.

Her rep explained that Swift's only involvement was allowing her song "My Tears Ricochet" to be used. "She did not even see "It Ends With Us" until weeks after its public release," the spokesperson said.

Swift and Jackman were later listed by Lively's legal team as potential witnesses, along with several other celebrities who may have information about the dispute.

The trial between Lively, 38, and Baldoni, 41, is scheduled for March 9, 2026. Lively's attorney says she plans to testify.