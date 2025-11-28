Sharon and Kelly Osbourne stepped out together for the first time since the passing of Ozzy Osbourne, sharing smiles and holding hands at a glamorous event in London on Wednesday.

The mother-daughter duo attended a special cocktail hosted by fashion designer Rebecca Vallance, marking a heartfelt return to the public eye four months after the Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22 at age 76.

Sharon, 73, looked radiant in a long-sleeved, floor-length burgundy sequin gown that complemented her hair, paired with a black clutch and silver drop earrings, Parade reported.

Kelly, 41, stunned in a rhinestone-studded blush pink halter dress, her blonde hair styled in a chic updo, accessorized simply with diamond hoop earrings.

Kelly's fiancé, Slipknot's Sid Wilson, also attended the event alongside the family.

Kelly shared glimpses of the night on Instagram, writing, "Had the best time with my mum and @rebeccavallancegasan at the @rebeccavallance new launch. I have never worn a dress like it before. It took me out of my comfort zone of black and made my bubblegum pink dreams come true."

She added, "I thought my mum looked beautiful and it was so nice to see her have a little fun!"

Kelly Osbourne Helps Mom Cope With Grief

The evening carried emotional weight for the family, as both Sharon and Kelly have been navigating grief in the months since Ozzy's death.

Kelly recently revealed on The Osbournes Podcast that she slept in her mother's bed for two months to help Sharon cope with sleeping alone.

"I never realized just how horrible grief is. I never knew I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much," Kelly said. Sharon added, "I hate going to bed at night."

According to PageSix, Kelly described mornings as especially difficult, recalling, "I wake up and for the first three seconds, I feel normal. And then, I remember everything. Mornings are the hardest for me... I used to spend most of my time with Dad in the morning."

Despite their grief, Wednesday's red carpet appearance highlighted the strong bond between mother and daughter.

Photographers captured Sharon and Kelly holding hands and laughing, showing that while the pain of losing Ozzy remains, the pair are finding small ways to reconnect with life and each other.

The event also allowed Kelly a chance to celebrate stepping out of her usual dark wardrobe. "It took me out of my comfort zone of black and made my bubblegum pink dreams come true," she said.