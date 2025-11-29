"Dancing With the Stars" Season 34 may have wrapped, but a backstage moment from champion Witney Carson is keeping fans talking.

Carson, who won the Mirrorball Trophy with partner Robert Irwin, is facing backlash after posting — and quickly deleting — a text exchange that some viewers believe took a jab at fellow finalist Dylan Efron.

The drama began when Carson shared a celebratory Reel on Instagram featuring messages from her husband, Carson McAllister. In the screenshot, McAllister praised her performance, but fans on Reddit noticed another part of the conversation right above it.

According to PageSix, in that text, McAllister wrote, "Zac Efron is here," referring to Dylan's famous brother making a rare appearance at the Nov. 18 semifinals. Carson replied, "I saw! They are trying to get votes."

The message was deleted within minutes, but fans had already saved and posted the screenshot online.

Many took Carson's words as shade toward Dylan and his partner, Daniella Karagach. One commenter said, "The shade, she could have cropped that one out." Another wrote, "This is so rude to say let alone post."

Fans think Witney Carson shaded Dylan Efron after a since-deleted Reel showed texts saying Zac was “there to get votes.” 👀📸: Disneyhttps://t.co/HXftBqikh3 pic.twitter.com/iRascopcv6 — Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@VRTpod) November 28, 2025

Fans Defend Witney Carson Amid Debate

Others argued there was no real insult meant. One fan insisted Carson's message wasn't negative at all, writing that contestants often hope for family support to help gather votes.

"There is nothing obviously judgmental about what she said," the fan added, pointing out that the Irwin family's own support for Robert was well known throughout the season.

Representatives for Carson, Dylan Efron, Zac Efron, and Karagach have not commented on the situation.

While the controversy spread online, the Season 34 finale went on to crown Carson and Robert Irwin as champions.

Dylan and Karagach placed fourth. Zac, who had cheered Dylan on earlier in the competition, was not present on finale night.

Some fans questioned the winning performance, noting that Robert had a rib injury and that the final routines looked "a bit flat."

But Carson kept her focus on the positive, saying she already "won with [Robert] as my friend," while Robert thanked his sister Bindi for inspiring him, NY Post reported.

Dylan later congratulated Robert publicly, telling him on Instagram, "This experience was made better with you alongside." Robert replied warmly, calling Dylan "the best."