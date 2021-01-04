"Dancing With The Stars" pro Witney Carson is "grateful" for God's blessing this 2021.

In her recent Instagram post, the 27-year-old ballroom dancer and choreographer announced that she and husband Carson McAllister welcomed the birth of their first child.

Witney Carson's Baby

On the caption, she explained all the pain from her "unexpected c-section" and the grueling 24-hour labor. However, she noted that it is all worth it after seeing her "perfect angel boy."

"After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!," Witney Carson Instagram's post read alongside a black-and-white photo of the trio's hands.

Fellow "DWTS" Contestants Congratulate Lovely Couple

With the surprising news, friends and fans greeted the couple on the comment section.

Paralympic snowboarder and "DWTS" alum Amy Purdy congratulated the pair as they welcomed their little bundle of joy.

"Oh my goodness this photo put tears in my eyes. I'm so happy for you guys and although things didn't go as originally planned I'm so happy you all are doing well! Congratulations!" she posted.

Fellow pro dancer and "DWTS" season 23 participant Jenna Johnson wrote, "He's here!!!! Congrats Wit and Cars!!!!"

The same goes with the Australian pro ballroom dancer and television performer Kym Johnson-Herjavec, who simply commented "Congratulations" alongside a blue heart emoji.

Just a few hours before welcoming her baby, the blonde beauty updated her 1.2 million followers on IG Stories as she shared a photo of her baby bump while sitting on a hospital bed, with a statement that read: "Alright baby boy, let's do this."

She also mentioned that she "is doing great" despite suffering from contractions.

"Contractions are actual hell but the epidural is heaven.... so I'm doing great," she mentioned.

Back in July, Carson announced how thrilled she was to be welcoming "Baby McAllister" in January 2021.

"We can't even contain our excitement and joy right now. Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can't wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!" Carson mentioned with a photo of her husband carrying her as she showed of the ultrasound result.

