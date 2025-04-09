Actress Zoe Saldaña is speaking out following the devastating roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, which left at least 124 dead and over 250 injured. In an emotional Instagram post, Saldaña and her sisters, Cisely and Mariel, shared their condolences with those affected by the tragedy.

"Today, our hearts break over the tragic roof collapse at Jetset nightclub in the Dominican Republic," the Saldaña sisters wrote. "Sending love and strength to the victims, their families, and all those affected. In times of loss, may we come together in solidarity and compassion." The message resonated with many of her followers, especially those from the Dominican community and diaspora.

Saldaña, who is of Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage, has long been vocal about her connection to her roots. Her public expression of grief highlights the cultural and emotional impact of the tragedy, which has shaken the country and stunned the broader Latin American world.

The collapse occurred during a packed merengue concert at the legendary Jet Set club. Witnesses described dust falling from the ceiling before the roof gave way, burying dozens under rubble. Merengue icon Rubby Pérez, who was performing at the time, was among the victims found the next day.

As of Wednesday, the National Institute of Forensic Pathology had confirmed the identities of 54 people, though over 30 bodies remain unidentified. Families have been gathering at hospitals and forensic centers in search of loved ones, many clinging to photographs and hope.

International rescue teams from Puerto Rico and Israel joined local responders, using sonar to search for any remaining survivors. As the country mourns, Saldaña's message serves as a reminder of the unity and support needed in moments of national sorrow.