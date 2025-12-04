Meghan Markle's gestures, tone, and presence in her new Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration," have drawn fresh scrutiny as a body language expert weighs in on the subtle ways the Duchess of Sussex conveys authority and emotional messaging throughout the show.

According to RadarOnline, the special was reviewed by analyst Judi James, who spotted a series of "dominance rituals" during Markle's holiday craft and cooking segments.

She noted the expert's claim: "Meghan's dominance rituals tend to be both shown, spoken, and implied as she 'Meghan-ises' the Holidays." According to RadarOnline, the expert said these behaviors were evident in several scenes.

James also weighed in on Markle's expressive physical gestures during a Christmas craft demonstration. The article noted her analysis: "When Meghan points her audience in the right direction for the spirit of Christmas, she does so with dramatic, emphatic body language displays to make her words meaningful and to show us how we might have been going wrong in the past."

He continued to review one other face moment with Markle: "When referencing the crackers, she places a guru-like hand on her forehead here, bending her head to suggest the pain of those getting this wrong in the past and closing her eyes in a moment of meditation and self-respect."

RadarOnline added another section of James' critique, neutrally prefaced before quoting her remark: "The hand on her forehead is in a splicing gesture that she tends to normally use when she's referring to how hard she works."

James also evaluated Markle's delivery of the word "grace," stating that she considered it an exaggerated expression. He went further to say, "Meghan shakes her head slowly here and purses her lips as though revealing the meaning of life."

Well, RadarOnline noted that the special features include a kitchen scene in which Markle and Prince Harry share a tender moment. "There is a moment of tender affection as she does a twirl round while he places a tentative and politely distanced arm on her waist as he bends his head to perform a very mutually-loving kiss on the mouth."

Per People, James also questioned Markle's presentation while cooking. The expert's statement followed: "It appears more like a 'first-time' in the kitchen." She added additional concerns about practicality, noting, "It's the looks that count over the practicals."

Markle was recently in hot water for donning jewelry while preparing a Thanksgiving turkey, RadarOnline reported, prompting online commentary about food safety.

Meanwhile, the Netflix special keeps drawing public attention, as viewers weigh the program's holiday spirit against what was happening backstage between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.