The Trump administration released a new video on Friday featuring an edited clip of Sabrina Carpenter from "Saturday Night Live," continuing its dispute with the pop star over the use of her music in immigration enforcement content.

The White House edited Carpenter's appearance to change her words from a joke about arresting someone for being "too hot" to "too illegal," then paired the footage with scenes of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detaining individuals. The caption read, "PSA: If you're a criminal illegal, you WILL be arrested & deported."​

The conflict escalated from an earlier incident on December 1, when the White House posted a video set to Carpenter's 2024 song "Juno," which showed ICE arrests accompanied by the lyrics "Have you ever tried this one?" according to People.

Carpenter responded on social media within days, calling the video "evil and disgusting" and demanding the administration stop using her music, stating, "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda." Her statement received over a million likes, drawing significant public attention to the dispute.​

The White House did not back down. Spokesperson Abigail Jackson issued a statement defending the administration's actions and responding to Carpenter's criticism, the Times of India reported. Jackson said, "Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"​

Although the White House removed the original "Juno" video from its X account on December 5, the TikTok version remained accessible. The release of the altered SNL clip on Friday signaled the administration's continued willingness to use Carpenter's content despite her objections. In the edited video, SNL cast member Marcello Hernández appears alongside Carpenter, with his dialogue maintained to follow the altered audio about arrests.​

Carpenter has not publicly responded to the latest video as of Friday afternoon, and her representatives have not commented on the White House's continued use of her material or statements. The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between the entertainment industry and the Trump administration over the unauthorized use of music and edited content in political messaging, as per Rolling Stone.