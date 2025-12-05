Margot Robbie defended the casting choices for Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" while acknowledging fan criticism.

The actress recently expressed understanding of the backlash over her role as Catherine Earnshaw alongside Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. She stated, "I get it. There's nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie."​

The controversy began after casting announcements in 2024 and intensified with the trailer's release earlier this year. Fans questioned Robbie's age of 35 for the teenage Catherine, described initially as a brunette in Emily Brontë's 1847 novel.

Elordi's casting as the dark-skinned Heathcliff also drew online complaints, with some calling it a sanitization of the story's racial and class elements. Social media platforms like Reddit and X saw threads debating whether the choices honored the source material's gothic intensity or diluted its raw edges, according to Variety.​

Director Emerald Fennell explained her decisions based on prior work with Elordi on "Saltburn." She noted his sideburns during filming reminded her of Heathcliff from her teenage book cover, describing him as a surprising actor who fits the role.

Fennell praised Robbie's star power for capturing Catherine's headstrong and cruel nature, saying it requires someone with a commanding presence. Fennell has described the film as a bold reimagining set in a stylized Yorkshire, blending period authenticity with modern visual flair to heighten the romance and tragedy, People reported.​

Casting director Kharmel Cochrane addressed the uproar at Scotland's Sands Film Festival in April. She argued adaptations allow interpretation, stating fans should wait to judge after viewing the film.

Cochrane emphasized that books are art, not real life, and varying actor choices normalize diverse portrayals. She highlighted past successful adaptations, such as the 1939 version with Laurence Olivier, noting that each era brings fresh perspectives to timeless stories, per E! News.​

Set photos of Robbie on location surfaced in March, fueling further discussion. Production wrapped earlier this year under Warner Bros., with the film now in post-production ahead of its February 13, 2026, release.

Robbie has a production credit through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which also backed Fennell's "Promising Young Woman." Elordi recently shared excitement about the project in interviews, calling Heathcliff a complex anti-hero that demands emotional depth.

The actress urged fans to wait patiently, confident that viewers will form opinions once the film is released. The debate continues to generate buzz, positioning the adaptation as one of 2026's most anticipated literary films.