Jessica Alba recalled her experience filming a nude scene in the 2005 film "Fantastic Four" as deeply uncomfortable and humiliating during an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The actress, who played Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, described her least favorite moment from the superhero film with candor.​

The scene in question showed her character appearing completely naked on a bridge after using her invisibility powers. Alba expressed her distress about the moment directly, stating that she found the experience deeply troubling, according to E! News.

She emphasized that the scene conflicted sharply with her personal values and upbringing, noting that she grew up in a conservative household and considers herself a modest person.​

Alba revealed that her anxiety about the scene was significant, as she spent weeks dreading its filming. Looking back two decades later, she conveyed that the experience still affects her emotionally. She explained that the physical demands of the shoot, including being slammed against walls and blasted by special effects during other action sequences, caused her ongoing distress when reflecting on that period of filming.​

Despite her reservations about the nude scene, Alba spoke positively about the character herself. She expressed admiration for Sue Storm, describing the role as portraying a woman she looked up to during the production.

The actress highlighted how the character possessed qualities she respected, including being maternal, kind, and unwilling to remain silent. She noted that Sue Storm had a strong moral compass and independence that set her apart.​

Alba also placed the character within the broader context of superhero films from that era, ComicBookMovie reported. She observed that women in action and superhero movies of 2005 were often relegated to roles where they needed to be rescued by male characters or served primarily as love interests.

In contrast, she credited Sue Storm with challenging those limitations by actively participating in the story and making her own decisions.​

The actress maintained that her fondness for the character role persists, though the controversial scene remains a difficult memory from her time on the project. Despite the challenges of filming that particular moment, Alba acknowledged that the overall experience of portraying Sue Storm in both "Fantastic Four" and its 2007 sequel "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" held positive aspects worth remembering, as per People.