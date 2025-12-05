Tara Reid is maintaining that she was drugged during a recent stay at a Chicago-area hotel, despite police reports indicating no evidence of drink tampering.

The "American Pie" actress, 50, addressed the situation in a statement to USA Today Wednesday night, calling the experience "the scariest feeling [she has] ever felt."

She said, per her representative, "Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over 8 hours after a drink," and recalled, "Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything."

Reid described the ordeal as "horrifying" and said it has had a severe impact on her mental health. "I felt so helpless... I cannot sleep over this. It's a very scary feeling not knowing what happened to me. I believe I was drugged. Something happened to me," she told Page Six.

Police Review Surveillance Footage

The Rosemont Public Safety Department, which is investigating the incident, said Wednesday that hotel surveillance footage did not show any person tampering with Reid's drink.

"While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink," the department said, per Page Six. They noted, however, that a bartender had covered her drink when she left the bar, "which is standard practice for bartenders to do."

Police added that they are waiting to review Reid's hospital records to determine whether chemical testing was conducted.

"Pending those results or further information coming forward, our detectives will follow up on those leads accordingly," the department said. Officials also clarified that "no criminal act... has been committed" and no suspects are currently being investigated.

Tara Reid has slammed police who stated there is "no evidence" her drink was spiked after the actress was rushed to a hospital last week. Reid, 50, claims she was drugged at a hotel bar in Rosemont, Illinois, on November 22 after having a single drink, causing her to lose… pic.twitter.com/S07u6Cnst7 — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) December 4, 2025

Details From the 911 Call

Newly released 911 audio provides additional context about Reid's hospitalization on Nov. 23. A caller, reportedly hotel staff, described her condition in the DoubleTree Chicago O'Hare Airport-Rosemont hallway, saying she could "barely stand" and was "not responding."

In the recording obtained by People, the caller told the dispatcher, "She can barely stand. She can barely sit in a wheelchair. She's not responding. Sometimes she's giving unresponsive answers." Reid is heard slurring words in the background.

The caller explained, "She's laying on the floor in the hallway, and we don't want her to hit her head if she gets up... She's breathing normally, but she can't walk." The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ dispatcher sent an ambulance to the scene, and Reid was taken to a hospital close by.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ videos of the night that were obtained by TMZ, exhibit Reid as being helped while they were putting her in a wheelchair, and then later they changed her onto a stretcher, thus visually confirming that she was definitely not able to stand by ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌herself.

Reid,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ who is no stranger to substance abuse, highlighted the danger aspect of the horror happening to the drinks left unattended.

"It's just really scary. It's for all — not just girls, but for guys, for anyone. You have to really be careful with your drink," she said, per Page Six. "The whole thing is really scary. I'm just glad that I was in a public place... and that there was security there to help me."

She also reiterated the timeline of her hospitalization: "The next thing I remember was waking up in the hospital around 8 hours or more later not knowing where I was or anything that happened. I am willing to prosecute," according to her police statement.