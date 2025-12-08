Melissa McCarthy's return to "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 6 quickly became one of the night's biggest talking points—and not just because of her jokes.

The 55-year-old actress stepped onstage in a sleek black velvet jumpsuit, and fans immediately noticed her slimmer frame.

Within minutes of her opening monologue, social media lit up with reactions praising her new look.

Viewers on X (formerly Twitter) shared excitement as screenshots from the live show spread online.

According to FoxBusiness, one fan wrote that McCarthy looked "literally snatched for this monologue," while another said simply, "Melissa McCarthy looks amazing!"

On Instagram, SNL followers also chimed in, cheering her on with comments like "She looks so great" and noting that her quick wit remained as strong as ever.

While the buzz focused on her appearance, McCarthy has long been open about learning to feel comfortable in her own skin. She once explained that confidence didn't come easily.

She shared in a 2023 interview with People that it was during her 30s when she finally began to feel comfortable with herself. She added that she had to accept that not everyone would like her, calling it "a good lesson."

Melissa McCarthy showed off a noticeably slimmer look while hosting SNL on Dec 6, and fans can’t stop raving about her glow-up. 🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/cyBYxAZxif — GiggleVibesDaily (@GiggleVibes247) December 7, 2025

Melissa McCarthy Reflects on Past Body Comments

Her family has played a big role in that mindset. McCarthy has often credited her husband, Ben Falcone, for helping her stay grounded.

"He's so constantly loving and kind," she shared. She also pointed to their daughters—Vivian and Georgette—as central to what keeps her steady, calling her family a strong support system, Enews reported.

The actress is no stranger to public comments about her body, and she has spoken in the past about how tough those moments can be.

She recalled interviews earlier in her career where she was repeatedly asked about her size, saying those questions made her uncomfortable and were rarely asked of men.

Experiences like that shaped her decision years ago to stop obsessing over her weight. "I finally said, 'Stop worrying about it,'" she told CBS Mornings in 2015, explaining that letting go of constant stress helped her feel more at ease.