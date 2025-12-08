Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi once tried to escape Hollywood by relocating to the English countryside, but their $15 million Cotswolds estate quickly turned into a wellspring of irritation and bad luck.

Sources close to the couple tell RadarOnline that they spent a year-and several millions-renovating what was described as a "tired" farmhouse, Kitesbridge Farm, in a bid to turn it into a landmark country estate.

Insiders say architects initially estimated the renovation could take a minimum of 18 months, but the couple fast-tracked it, using 70 builders and craftsmen as they were eager to settle in their new life abroad. But within days of moving in, they faced flooded, polluted grounds as severe winter storms swept the region.

The couple promptly left the property, moving to a $30 million hilltop home in the U.K. that gave them modern conveniences and altitude but was too hard to stay in thanks to the British weather and other issues. Insiders said the experience left them rethinking or postponing plans to return to the Cotswolds.

As the Daily Mail noted, the outlook proved to be "gloomier" than expected; even vast wealth and architectural expertise could not re­create the steady sunshine and lifestyle enjoyed in California.

The couple's UK experiment was further complicated by disputes with neighbors, tension with fellow celebrities, and other behind-the-scenes issues. Rumors have circulated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, former neighbors in Montecito, offered guidance during the couple's search for an idyllic rural retreat, but sources say the advice could not prevent the unfolding difficulties.

Despite the setbacks, the move by DeGeneres and de Rossi has underlined the challenges even the wealthy celebrities of Hollywood face when attempting to recreate a California lifestyle abroad. Friends say the pair are now focused on returning to more familiar comforts while reconsidering future international ventures.