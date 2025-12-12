Prince Harry is reportedly considering setting up a separate royal unit which in effect might be a secret society having as much power, or even more than Prince William.

Insiders say Harry's ambitions go beyond mere security. One source told Rob Shuter's Shuterscoop, "He's been playing the long game. Harry wants legitimacy. He wants to operate in the U.K. on his own terms – meetings, charitable work, high-level engagements – without being treated like a guest in his own country."

Another insider elaborated that Harry's goal might be to establish a semi-autonomous "royal ecosystem," carefully building a court of advisors and staff to manage engagements independently.

"This isn't just about security. It's about creating a separate royal ecosystem. He's building a court, and he's doing it carefully," the source said.

A third source hinted at a potential rivalry, asserting, "William has his court. Harry wants his. This isn't about a return to the family—it's about competing with them."

Security as a Gateway

The legal review Harry has won could be a pivotal first step toward expanding his influence in Britain. An insider noted, "The security decision is just the first domino. Once it's in place, Harry can quietly expand his influence without anyone really noticing – until it's too late."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ protective measures were described as very serious by a government spokesperson said, according to BBC, "The UK government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security."

Harry has maintained that it remains unsafe to bring his family, including his children Archie and Lilibet, to the U.K. The children have not seen King Charles III in person since the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Prince Harry getting a major security win is real progress. His kids deserve safety in the UK like any other family. Protect Archie and Lilibet. Keep the energy on what actually matters. pic.twitter.com/xrw6GPI9DY — The Notorious JTB (@then0toriousjtb) December 10, 2025

Indications of a Return with Meghan

The Duke's continued insistence on armed protection may also signal intentions for a longer-term return to the U.K., according to royal observers.

Appearing on The Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, experts suggested that Harry might be "clearing the path" to come back with Meghan Markle.

Royal reporter Bronte Coy told the outlet, "For there to be this very dramatic U-turn in the whole situation where he is effectively getting what he wants, although we don't know what the outcome of this assessment will be, it just feels like an extraordinary sort of new chapter in the whole saga."

Jack Royston, chief royal correspondent at Newsweek, speculated on the implications of a renewed security assessment, "And so if he's now being assessed by the Risk Assessment/Bodyguard (R&B) again, does that suggest that he might be planning some kind of a move back to Britain or more time in Britain or some kind of return to some form of royal duty?"

The Home Office has ordered a threat assessment for Harry for the first time since he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

If the review concludes that he requires armed protection, taxpayers would cover security costs for any visit. Harry currently must request approval from the Metropolitan Police 30 days before entering the U.K., a process sources say is far more costly than a permanent protection detail.