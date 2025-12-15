Alix Earle has shared an emotional and honest update about her breakup with NFL player Braxton Berrios, revealing that the decision came after months of strain caused by distance and personal growth.

According to PageSix, speaking directly to her more than 8 million TikTok followers, the 24-year-old influencer appeared tearful as she confirmed the couple is no longer together, calling the split "really difficult."

"Braxton and I are no longer together," Earle said in the video, marking the first time she publicly addressed the breakup.

She explained that the two had been doing long distance since June, which slowly took a toll on their relationship.

Not seeing each other often made things harder, and over time, the situation became emotionally heavy for her.

Earle, who recently competed on "Dancing With the Stars," shared that filming the show in Los Angeles changed her outlook.

She said she really enjoyed being there and even thought about staying, but that realization also came with fear.

Berrios currently plays for the Houston Texans, and the idea of living in different places made her question whether their lives were moving in the same direction.

Alix Earle has broken her silence on her breakup from Braxton Berrios 😭 pic.twitter.com/oqfZTdby4V — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) December 14, 2025

Alix Earle Says Distance Led to Mutual Split

Berrios admitted that she wants to focus on herself right now and felt she could not fully give Berrios what he deserved.

Earle said she wanted him to have someone who could be there for him all the time, adding that she often felt guilty, even though he was not demanding that from her.

Despite the breakup, Earle made it clear there is no bad blood. She described Berrios as her best friend and said they are on good terms, People reported.

"It just kinda feels like we're on two different paths right now and it sucks," she shared, asking fans not to attack or blame him.

The influencer also opened up about questioning her own feelings and struggling to understand them.

She said she ultimately chose to trust herself and be honest, stressing that there was no cheating or major fight involved. According to Earle, the relationship simply did not feel like it was working anymore.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed that the split was mutual and caused by distance after nearly two years together.

Berrios later faced online criticism for a social media post that some fans viewed as shady, though Earle urged people to stop being mean to him.