Alix Earle is setting the record straight after a fake message involving New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart spread online following her recent breakup with NFL player Braxton Berrios.

The TikTok star, known for sharing honest moments from her life, addressed the situation directly as fans searched for answers about her personal life.

Multiple reports confirmed that Earle and Berrios ended their two-year relationship earlier this month.

Neither has publicly discussed what led to the split, but the news quickly sparked rumors — including a photoshopped screenshot claiming Dart reached out to her shortly afterward.

According to ENews, the fake image showed a message reading, "hey u single now?" and a supposed reply from Earle saying, "it hasn't even been 12 hours."

Once the edited exchange went viral, Earle shut it down right away. She posted on her Instagram Story on Dec. 7, saying the DM was completely made up.

"What is this fake photoshopped dm u guys are posting," she wrote, adding that the exchange "never happened" and would not have appeared on her Story at all.

Her quick response ended the speculation and made clear that the rumor had no truth behind it.

#AlixEarle and #BraxtonBerrios have parted ways after over two years together.💔💔



A source confirmed to US on Saturday that the “Dancing With the Stars” alum and NFL star have split and that it was mutual. “It was distance-induced,” they told us.



Source tells us the podcast… pic.twitter.com/LrmCbIG7kr — Hollywood Hype (@Hollywoodhypes) December 7, 2025

Alix Earle Shares Honest Update on Life

The social media personality has also been open about how she's been feeling since the breakup.

On Dec. 10, she shared a TikTok video of herself resting in bed and reflected on the changes in her life.

She joked that as she heads toward her 25th birthday, her idea of celebrating has shifted.

Instead of planning a huge party, she admitted she now prefers simple things like working out, meditating, playing card games and spending time with close friends.

She even laughed at herself in the caption, saying she might be "maturing" or simply "going thru it."

Her post came less than a week after reports confirmed that she and Berrios had gone their separate ways.

During their relationship, Earle often referred to him as "NFL Man" in her videos before the pair made their red-carpet debut at the ESPY Awards in 2023, People reported.

Even though he could not attend her "Dancing With the Stars" performances because of football, he still showed his support by sending a video message during the finale.

"I've watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started," he told her in the clip.