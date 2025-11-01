Alix Earle's stepmom, Ashley Dupré, has publicly apologized to "Dancing With the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke after facing backlash for a body-shaming comment she made earlier this week.

The 40-year-old, who is married to Alix's father, Thomas "TJ" Earle, took to TikTok on Friday to issue a sincere apology following the controversy.

"I just wanted to jump on here and apologize for making comments that were insensitive," Dupré said in her video, PageSix reported.

"In the heat of the competition, my step-motherly instincts got the better of me. Never do I ever want to make another person feel bad."

She added that she hopes her followers know she usually tries to "lift others up" and that her words did not reflect her values.

Her apology came one day after Cheryl Burke responded to the incident without naming Dupré directly.

In her own TikTok video, the 41-year-old dancer and former "DWTS" judge called out anyone who thinks "body-shaming is OK, especially in front of your children."

Burke emphasized that such behavior sends a message that lacks "kindness" and warned about the influence it can have on the next generation.

Alix Earle’s stepmom lashes out at Cheryl Burke over low ‘DWTS’ score: ‘Take more Ozempic’ https://t.co/5ET6NY8F7s pic.twitter.com/KZRaYarR6b — Page Six (@PageSix) October 29, 2025

Fans Accuse Ashley Dupré of Body-Shaming Cheryl Burke

The online drama began when Dupré reacted to Burke's scoring of Alix Earle and her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, during the show's "Halloween Night" episode.

While other judges—Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli—gave the pair perfect 10s, Burke gave them a score of nine.

Watching the show at home, Dupré was caught on TikTok saying, "Go take more Ozempic!"—a remark that many viewers found hurtful and inappropriate.

According to Yahoo, when one of her children questioned the comment, Dupré doubled down, saying that Burke "looks weird" and "doesn't even look like that."

Fans quickly flooded the comments, accusing her of bullying and body-shaming. One user wrote, "That Ozempic comment was so unnecessary."

Burke, who has faced similar comments about her appearance in the past, spoke out about the impact of body-shaming, explaining that she has had to endure "shocking and hurtful" remarks online.

"You don't have to agree with my critique," she said, "but you do have to recognize the influence your words have on others."

In her follow-up apology, Dupré admitted she let her emotions take over and expressed regret for setting a poor example. "I'm sorry that my actions did not reflect who I am or how we raise our children," she said.