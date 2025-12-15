TJ Holmes and Amy Robach made a rare and meaningful public appearance with their blended family at iHeartRadio's 2025 Jingle Ball, showing a united front just weeks after announcing their engagement.

The couple smiled as they walked the red carpet Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, joined by their children for the festive music event.

Holmes, 48, posed beside his youngest daughter, Sabine, 12, while Robach, 52, stood proudly with her daughters, Ava, 22, and Annalise, 19, PageSix reported.

The group appeared relaxed and happy, marking one of the first times the former TV anchors have stepped out together with their kids since sharing news of their engagement in October.

The newly engaged pair coordinated in warm brown-toned outfits, keeping the look polished but comfortable.

Robach's engagement ring was clearly visible as she smiled for photos, while Holmes stayed close to Sabine.

The moment felt personal, especially given the public journey the couple has been on over the past few years.

Newly engaged TJ Holmes and Amy Robach make rare red carpet appearance with daughters at Jingle Ball 2025 https://t.co/Z4D8HmQd2x pic.twitter.com/mTdKtGkdN7 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 14, 2025

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Step Out With Kids

According to US Magazine, Holmes shares Sabine with his second ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, and is also a father to Brianna and Jaiden from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

Robach shares Ava and Annalise with her first ex-husband, Tim McIntosh. Seeing the children together on the red carpet highlighted how the couple has blended their families over time.

The appearance comes after Holmes and Robach revealed on their "Amy & TJ" podcast that they had been engaged for about a month before making it public.

Robach joked that she wore her ring proudly in large stadiums without anyone noticing, saying she kept waiting for someone to ask about it. Holmes added that they were not hiding the engagement, but no one asked.

The couple's relationship first became public in November 2022, when they were photographed together in New York City.

At the time, both were still legally married, though they later said they were separated. An internal investigation followed, and the two were eventually let go from their morning show.