In a twist many called ironic, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the former "GMA3" anchors who made headlines for their own affair, have offered relationship advice to a fan dealing with infidelity.

According to PageSix, the pair responded to a letter in their Yahoo Life column, "Ask Amy and T.J.," from a woman who was cheated on by her boyfriend two years ago.

Now, after noticing him liking her social media posts, she wondered if she should give him another chance.

"Should you go back to him? My answer is no," Robach, 52, said. "You broke up for a reason. I don't believe someone cheats out of the blue. It says something about the relationship."

Holmes, 47, was even more direct. "All he did was like your posts? You're reading tea leaves. Calm down," he wrote. "You're making excuses. What has really changed about this man?"

Both advised the woman to move forward instead of revisiting a painful past. While Robach admitted she would "never tell someone not to give love another chance," she warned that if the woman does reach out, she should "go into it with open eyes."

The pair's firm stance on cheating might surprise some, given their own history. In 2022, the two were accused of having an affair while still married to their then-spouses — Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reflect on Scandal and Moving Forward

Photos of Robach and Holmes holding hands in New York surfaced in May 2022. The scandal led to public scrutiny and their eventual exits from "GMA3" in January 2023.

Both journalists have since said their relationships were already ending before their romance began.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship," Holmes later said on their podcast. "But everyone thought we were being outed as cheaters — that wasn't the case."

Robach added, "We were both in the middle of divorces. We thought we were protecting our families."

While they deny cheating, the headlines damaged their careers and reputations. Interestingly, their exes — Shue and Fiebig — have since started dating each other and reportedly moved in together earlier this year, US Magazine said.

Despite their controversial past, Robach and Holmes are now using their platform to guide others through love's messy challenges. And their advice to the heartbroken fan was clear: Don't confuse online likes with real change.

"Having a job, an apartment, and a pet doesn't mean someone is ready for a relationship," Holmes said. "That's just adulthood."