Former "GMA3" co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are officially engaged, nearly three years after their relationship made headlines.

The couple shared the news during the October 14 episode of their "Amy & T.J." podcast, saying they've been engaged for about a month.

"We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged," Robach, 52, said. Holmes, 48, added, "We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We've learned that lesson in the past."

The announcement came after months of speculation, including public appearances where Robach was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

She revealed she had been proudly showing off the ring in crowded places but was surprised no one mentioned it.

"I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, and kept waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me," she said. "And it never happened."

According to PageSix, Holmes joked that their close friends would be upset they missed the obvious sign, but confirmed that only 10 people—mainly family—knew about the engagement beforehand.

The couple assured fans that they would share more details about the proposal in the future but are currently "celebrating with family."

Former GMA hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes are engaged. pic.twitter.com/GGTPdTWJ2w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2025

Read more: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Offer Relationship Advice on Cheating Amid Their Own History

Amy Robach Spotted Wearing Ring, Engagement Confirmed

Robach and Holmes' relationship first became public in late 2022 while they were still married to their now-ex-spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.

After a wave of media attention and internal review, both were let go from their roles at ABC in early 2023.

The two insisted at the time that they were already separated from their spouses before their relationship turned romantic.

In the months following their firings, Robach and Holmes continued their relationship in the public eye.

Rumors of an engagement began circulating in March 2025, when Robach was seen wearing a ring at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Around the same time, Holmes referred to her as his "spouse" on another podcast appearance, ENews reported.

Their engagement comes as both ex-spouses, Shue and Fiebig, have also reportedly found new love—with each other. The pair moved in together earlier this year.

Robach and Holmes have not yet shared a wedding date or plans, but have expressed strong feelings about being together long-term.

"We've mentally and emotionally committed to each other," Robach said in an earlier podcast episode.