George Clooney says he has closed the door on kissing female costars on screen, sharing that the decision came after turning 60 and having an honest talk with his wife, Amal Clooney.

The 64-year-old actor explained in a recent interview that he no longer feels comfortable taking on romantic scenes that include on-screen kissing, especially as he thinks about aging and the future.

"I've been trying to go the route Paul Newman did — 'Okay, well, I'm not kissing a girl anymore,'" Clooney said.

He added that the turning point came after a conversation with Amal, when he began looking at life more realistically.

"When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife," he shared. Clooney explained that while he still feels active and healthy, time is not something anyone can avoid, People reported.

He pointed out that in 25 years he would be 85, emphasizing how real and close that milestone feels.

Clooney has been known for decades as a romantic leading man, starring in popular love stories such as "Ticket to Paradise," "Intolerable Cruelty," and "One Fine Day."

His charm and chemistry with costars helped define much of his career. But now, he says his priorities have shifted, and he is choosing roles that better fit where he is in life.

George Clooney says he will no longer be “kissing girls” in movies after discussion with his wife Amal. pic.twitter.com/IWi1vjqMX8 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 15, 2025

George Clooney Recalls 80 Takes With Julia Roberts

While promoting "Ticket to Paradise" in 2022, Clooney previously joked about filming a kissing scene with longtime friend Julia Roberts.

According to Parade, he recalled telling Amal it took 80 takes to get the scene right. "She was like, 'What the hell?'" he said, later explaining that most of the takes were filled with laughter before they finally filmed the kiss.

Beyond his career choices, Clooney has also been open about how age and marriage have changed his outlook. In a recent interview, he said he and Amal have never had a serious fight.

He believes that comes from learning what truly matters. When he was younger, he wanted to be right about everything. Now, he says many things are simply not worth arguing over.

George and Amal Clooney were introduced by a friend in 2013 and married in 2014. They share 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

Clooney has often said that family life has grounded him and reshaped how he sees the world.