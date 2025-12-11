The claim by George Clooney that he and his wife, Amal Clooney, have never argued in their 10-year marriage, has raised concerns over the state of their relationship.

The actor made the revelation while appearing on the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by NFL player Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

During the interview, Travis Kelce asked, "You claim that you and your wife haven't gotten in a fight in 10 years. Are you lying?" Clooney replied: "No, I'm not lying, Travis. Shall we ask you the same questions?" He added his reasoning for avoiding conflict: "Neither of us are going to win the arguments, so why get in it?"

Although Clooney characterized the relationship arrangement as harmonious, sources close to the couple felt that too little tension was a surefire way to indicate more serious problems. An insider close to the couple confided in RadarOnline: "Never arguing isn't a sign of harmony – it's a sign of distance and an unhealthy marriage. Healthy couples disagree and work through things. When you never do, it starts to look less like a marriage and more like two polite roommates."

Clooney further explained on the podcast, "Dude, I'm 64 years old, and what am I going to argue about at this point? I've met this incredible woman, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world, and I can't believe how lucky I am, so what am I going to fight about?"

Observers have also noted that they more often act as though they are companions rather than passionate partners. "People around them are whispering that they barely see each other and that the marriage feels more like a partnership of convenience," another insider said.

One family friend added that their frequent travel schedules reinforce the impression of separate lives, saying, "They're rarely in the same city for long. It's raised questions about whether avoiding arguments is just easier because they don't share much day-to-day life anymore."

Clooney and Amal, who married in Venice in 2014, having met the previous year, are parents to twins, Ella and Alexander, now eight.

Clooney said he wishes to keep them off the show business, saying to Entertainment Tonight, "I don't want them in it. Well, they actually don't know what I do for a living yet. No, not really." On the possibility of following in Amal's legal footsteps, he added: "I hope. My god, a lawyer? That'd be amazing."