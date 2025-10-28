George Clooney is reportedly furious over allegations in Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir that Ghislaine Maxwellonce claimed to have performed a sexual act on him at a Hollywood party.

Sources told OK! magazine that the 64-year-old actor is "boiling with anger" over what friends describe as a "grotesque fabrication."

The memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, was released earlier this month following Giuffre's death in April at age 41.

In the book, Giuffre recalls Maxwell allegedly telling her she had taken Clooney into a bathroom during a social event and performed a sexual act on him.

Clooney's representatives have declined official comment, but a Hollywood associate said, "George's blood was boiling when he heard what had been written. He has never met Ghislaine Maxwell in his life, and he's horrified his name has been dragged into this."

Maxwell's Fantasies and the Reality

Rob Shuter, writing on his Substack #ShuterScoop, added context to the story.

Sources close to Maxwell said she had long been "fixated" on Clooney, seeing him as "the ultimate gentleman – powerful, charming, adored." One insider emphasized, "George never gave her the time of day."

Giuffre's memoir recounts Maxwell bragging about the alleged encounter, but even Giuffre acknowledges the story's uncertainty.

"Whether that was true or not, we'll never know," she wrote. Industry sources maintain Clooney had no contact with Maxwell, saying, "George never met her. He didn't party with her, didn't travel in her circles — nothing."

Another blunt observer added, "She dreamed about George, but that's all it ever was."

Remember when Jeffrey Epstein's partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell said she had a sexual encounter with George Clooney in a bathroom?



They are all in on it...https://t.co/puanz2Mz9S pic.twitter.com/GaLvAEL2mo — Redpill Drifter (@RedpillDrifter) March 24, 2025

Clooney's Response and Legacy

Friends and associates say Clooney is frustrated not only for himself but for his family.

"He wants to make clear he had no connection whatsoever to these people. It's a disgusting lie — and he won't let it stand," said a longtime associate.

Clooney, married to international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, 47, has maintained a low profile on the matter.

Sources confirm the actor is "absolutely furious" that his name was attached to the allegations, which he considers a "grotesque fabrication."

Giuffre's memoir also revisits her well-documented allegations against Prince Andrew, including claims she was trafficked to him three times at age 17. "He believed having sex with me was his birthright," Giuffre writes, revisiting assertions that previously resulted in a civil settlement in 2022.

Beyond the celebrity connections, the book details the psychological and physical control exerted by Epstein and Maxwell over young women.

Giuffre described being "broken down step by step until I believed I was nothing more than what they told me to be" and recounted "years of fear and humiliation" before escaping at 19. She went on to become an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, founding the non-profit Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR).

Clooney's friends insist the actor had "zero involvement" with either Epstein or Maxwell, and the latest allegations have caused him significant distress.

"George's entire reaction has been disbelief and anger," one insider said. "He understands that Virginia suffered enormously, but to have this falsehood attached to his name is devastating."