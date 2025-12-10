Meghan Markle has vehemently pushed back against accusations that she failed to return a designer gown used in a photoshoot, labeling the claims as "highly defamatory" and suggesting possible legal action.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, issued a rare on-the-record denial through her spokesperson amid renewed scrutiny over the origins and return status of a green satin Galvan gown valued at roughly $1,700.

Her representative spoke to the claims in a statement given to Newsweek. He continued, "The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory."

Her team further explained the matter. He said, "Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements."

Legal experts who spoke with RadarOnline explained that the strongly worded denial could indicate Markle is considering litigation.

"It is rare for Meghan to hit out at tabloid tales so publicly, and to use language such as 'highly defamatory' shows she really has gone nuclear over this and is clearly raging at the insinuations in the story about the dress," said one legal expert.

Meanwhile,the publication reported that a source close to Markle thinks she is considering filing a lawsuit against those circulating the rumors on social media and through podcast discussions.

RadarOnline reports Markle is angry that staffers suspect she stole items from a shoot and repeatedly failed to return clothing and accessories.

In a follow-up statement to RadarOnline, her rep reiterated the severity of the allegations. The spokesman for Markle added, "Individually and collectively, these statements assert that the Duchess committed theft or acted dishonestly. They are false, unsubstantiated, and have caused serious harm to her reputation."

Supporters close to the Duchess told RadarOnline it is standard industry practice for high-profile figures to retain certain items from photoshoots to prevent unauthorized resale or auctioning.

Journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis said on a podcast recently that Markle had not returned items from past shoots, referring to allegations detailed by author Tom Bower in his 2022 book "Revenge."

RadarOnline pointed out Grigoriadis claimed "sticky fingers at the end of a photoshoot is not unheard of." Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 but continue to retain their titles while pursuing independent media and philanthropic projects.