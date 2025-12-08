Meghan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Markle was said to be making attempts to get in touch with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., in the Philippines after he had a surgery which led to the amputation of his leg.

The Sun reported that the Duchess of Sussex has been making calls to different hospitals to find her father and get the information of the hospital where he is being ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌treated.

Photographs of Thomas in a hospital gown with the hospital's initials appear to have prompted Meghan to make the calls herself.

When those attempts failed, she sent an email to an account her father had not used in years, sources said, leaving her without a direct way to communicate with the man she has not spoken to since their public falling-out before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Thomas, 81, had emergency surgery after a blood clot turned his leg "blue and black," leading to the removal of his lower leg and foot.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., described the harrowing events in an interview with the Daily Mail. "I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated. There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death," he said.

Efforts to Reconnect

Meghan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is said to have told her staff to get in touch with the journalists after the operation, in case any of them have information on where her father is so that she could send a letter written in her own handwriting.

A person in the inner circle of the Duchess revealed that it would be very soon that her letter would be delivered if Thomas needs to give a new email ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌address.

Thomas Jr. expressed urgency about his father's condition, urging Meghan to show compassion.

"My only wish is that Meghan shows my father some compassion. He is literally fighting for his life," he said. He detailed how his father was rushed by ambulance to a larger hospital after doctors determined his condition was critical.

Samantha Markle, Meghan's half-sister, also spoke about his resilience. "He is a strong man, but he has been through so much."

BREAKING RIGHT NOW: Thomas Markle’s family tell me there has been no contact between Meghan and her father following his leg amputation.

“He’s heard nothing and her PR are full of shit,” a source close to Thomas tells me.

Another PR disaster for the nastiest Duchess in history. pic.twitter.com/u40pZ8iEos — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) December 6, 2025

Public Backlash

The timing of Thomas' hospitalization coincided with the release of Meghan's Netflix Christmas special, and some commentators have criticized the Duchess for what they see as hypocrisy.

Radar Online highlighted that while Meghan promotes family values publicly, her actions toward her father have been questioned.

One source told the outlet, "While she promotes messages of family and compassion publicly, her actions towards her own father show it could all be a sham."

Another added, "She plays happy families for the camera, but in reality, this is a brutal snub to her own father."

Columnist Jan Moir, writing in the Daily Mail, echoed similar sentiments, describing Thomas as "exiled, banished, cancelled and snubbed for seven long years by the Sussexes; treated like an embarrassing sack of family rubbish hurriedly put out with the bins while the Duke and Duchess get on with their gilded lives."

Moir added that Meghan "has shown no compassion over the past few years, not one drop, as her father suffered one health blow after another."