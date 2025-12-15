North West turned heads with a bold new beauty choice while enjoying a night out with her mom, Kim Kardashian, and friends at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Friday night.

The 12-year-old made a statement with freshly bleached eyebrows and long, bright blue hair styled straight, pairing the look with an all-black outfit and sneakers.

She completed her ensemble with rectangular sunglasses, flashing a peace sign at photographers during the outing.

According to PageSix, Kim Kardashian, 45, also caught attention with her chic ensemble, wearing a black leather bomber jacket, red leather pants, and thigh-high boots.

The mother-daughter duo appeared in high spirits as they stepped out together, accompanied by a few friends.

Over the past several months, North has been experimenting with her style, consistently pushing fashion and beauty boundaries for her age.

She first debuted her blue-colored hair in May, followed by a bold choice of fake face tattoos and a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

The piercing, which sparked criticism for safety concerns, prompted North to respond directly to detractors in a TikTok video.

Lip-syncing to an audio by Chrisean Rock, she wrote over the video, "This is for everyone that's mad over a finger piercing."

Kim Kardashian Backs North West's Fashion Choices

According to Yahoo, Kim Kardashian has consistently defended her daughter's fashion choices, despite public backlash.

On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in October, Kardashian addressed criticism over North wearing a corset and mini skirt, explaining, "It's really hard and it's really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things. But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I'm like, 'okay, we're never wearing that again.' Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world."

During the night out, North's playful personality shone through. Her stylish outfit, bleached eyebrows, and blue hair reflected her growing confidence in experimenting with fashion, while her interactions with friends and her mother showed she is embracing her individuality.

The outing also comes amid Kim Kardashian's continued support of her children's choices. She shares North with her ex-husband Kanye West, along with their three other children: Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.