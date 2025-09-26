In a funny and unexpected confession, Kim Kardashian shared that her mom, Kris Jenner, once tricked her into going on a blind date by pretending it was a job interview.

Kim revealed the story during her September 24 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"She told me to go to The Ivy, and said it was a meeting with a TV executive," Kim, 44, explained.

"This was before Keeping Up with the Kardashians even existed." According to ENews, thinking it was a real business opportunity, Kim came prepared. "I had a résumé on me. I don't think she expected that."

But once she sat down at the table, she realized something was off. "I figured it out within five minutes," Kim said. "I put the résumé in my purse and thought, 'I'm going to kill you.'"

The surprise setup didn't stop there. Kris was backstage during the interview and jumped in to confirm that the man knew it was a date all along.

"He totally knew," she laughed, revealing that the man was an Emmy-winning producer. "He even joked and said, 'Would it help if I brought my Emmy with me?'"

Kim Kardashian: 'No Chemistry' With Secret Blind Date

Kim didn't name the mystery man, but said there was "no chemistry." Still, the prank left a lasting impression, OK Magazine reported.

Despite the setup gone wrong, Kim admitted she still trusts her mom's advice when it comes to dating.

"I would trust her advice, for sure," she said. But her sister Khloé Kardashian, who was also present during the interview, wasn't so sure.

"I'm not a good picker," Khloé added from offstage, referencing her own rocky dating history.

As for Kim's current love life, she confirmed she isn't dating right now. However, her four children—North, 12; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West—are still trying to help her find someone.

"They make lists," Kim said during an earlier interview. "Saint wants me to date a basketball or soccer player. Others suggest streamers. They're very involved."

Kim, who's been married three times, says she's not in a rush to jump back into the dating world—but it's clear her family has other plans.