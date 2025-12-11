North West is standing up for herself after getting online hate about her new finger piercing. The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posted a TikTok on Dec. 9, showing she's not bothered by the comments.

In the video, North held the camera close and lip-synced to the sound, "Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together."

According to People, she added a clear message on the screen: "This is for everyone that's mad over a finger piercing."

Fans first noticed North's dermal piercing back in September while she was in Rome with Kim.

The piercing sits on top of her middle finger and goes through the skin, which made some people online question why she had it.

The comments grew louder in November when a TikTok user posted a video saying that North getting a finger piercing was "breaking my heart."

😩 North West said her finger piercing ain’t that deep!



✍🏾: #TSRStaffLG pic.twitter.com/tYOVm1t6SW — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 10, 2025

Kim Kardashian Calls Style Criticism 'a Non-Issue'

Kim didn't stay silent. From her and North's joint TikTok account, she replied simply, "it's okay," along with a heart-hand emoji, ENews reported.

It wasn't the first time she had stepped in. Earlier in the fall, Kim also responded to someone questioning North's look when she tried out a fake septum piercing, fake face tattoos, and blue contacts. Kim called the complaints "a non-issue."

For Kim, letting North explore her own style is important. On the Oct. 15 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Kim explained how she supports her daughter's creativity.

"If you want blue hair, it is what it is," she said. "It makes her so happy. I would never take that creative away from her."

Kim also shared that North doesn't let negativity get to her. According to Kim, North often tells her, "I don't really care if someone says they don't like my blue hair or my this or that."

Kim added that her daughter is confident enough to brush it off and say she wouldn't hang out with people who judge her.

Some TikTok users defended North too, asking why others were upset about a kid expressing herself. Others felt differently, but North didn't seem interested in arguing.