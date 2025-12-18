President Donald Trump today announced a new event called the Patriot Games , part of a series of celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States , which will be commemorated in 2026. The plan, outlined in a video posted on social media, describes a national athletic competition in which two high school students from each state and territory of the country will participate—one boy and one girl—competing in a variety of televised athletic events over several days.

The White House unveiled this initiative as part of a broader calendar called Freedom 250 , which also includes state fairs, cultural exhibits, and public performances on the National Mall in Washington.

According to various media reports, this announcement is part of an effort to highlight the celebration of the "American spirit" during the 55th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, with activities designed to "showcase the best of the nation" through sports, culture, and community unity. In the released statement, Trump emphasized the participation of young athletes and the presence of all 50 states, while also reiterating that, in accordance with his recent policies, transgender men will not be allowed to participate in women's categories. People.com

Shortly after the announcement was made public, the reaction on social media was immediate, and, as is often the case with unexpected campaigns, users began comparing the "Patriot Games" to The Hunger Games , the famous dystopian novel and film series in which young people compete for survival. On platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, memes and humorous posts appeared with phrases like "Welcome to Panem?" or "All it takes is the Capitol," alluding to the franchise's fictional narrative. Some viral clips featured audio snippets and satirical formats suggesting that the event resembled an extreme televised spectacle more than a traditional youth sporting competition. Others compared Trump to the dictator in Suzanne Collins' novels, or to Elfie, the woman in charge of training the competitors, known as tributes.

Of course, in the Hunger Games, only one couple triumphs, the rest die.

Here are some of the most shocking ones on X (Twitter).

"Who let Donald Trump watch The Hunger Games?"

Who let Donald Trump watch Hunger Games pic.twitter.com/RHwgU1mAmU — obj 🪽 (@obj0x0) December 18, 2025

"They are the same person."

they are the same person pic.twitter.com/LK7m1xGuor — ໊ (@buffys) December 18, 2025

"The Hunger Games?"

"In the United States they make them compete in an athletic version of the Hunger Games"

“In america they make them compete in an athletic version of the hunger games” pic.twitter.com/YNafFnJ391 — Need $ 4 p0rsche (@NeedM4P) December 18, 2025

"So we're going to have a real-life Hunger Games with our tax money and we're supposed to think that's normal."

So we are going to be running a real life Hunger Games on our tax dollars and we are supposed to think it’s normal.. pic.twitter.com/lFUke85DeJ — End Weirdness (@Enddumbness) December 18, 2025

"Don't let The Hunger Games distract you from the Epstein files."

Don't let the hunger games distract you from the Epstein Files pic.twitter.com/VnSN8SeoTE — Eh, what’s up Doc  (@rabbitSZN2) December 18, 2025

"I have a job for her"

i have a job for her

pic.twitter.com/Fp1JYQkNly — Cody👾 (@codyfromtargets) December 18, 2025

"Me arriving in the capital after volunteering to be a tribute."

me arriving at the capital after volunteering as tribute pic.twitter.com/GNQCj8EDt3 — Eren (@erenfromtargets) December 18, 2025

"So the Hunger Games are coming back."

So the hunger games are back pic.twitter.com/V5hH9lCa6W — J0EYYY ❤️‍🔥 (@TTYLSPICE) December 18, 2025

"And so it begins"

"Donald in his fascist diva era"

donald in his facist diva era pic.twitter.com/UtJ4xfvAZd — gingerbreadgoose ☃️🎄🥛🍪🎅🍷 (@higoosie) December 18, 2025

"You guys are talking about 'The Hunger Games,' but have you seen 'The Long Walk'?"