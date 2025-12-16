Whoopi Goldberg strongly criticized President Donald Trump on "The View" after his reaction to the deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and Reiner's wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

Goldberg said Trump's comments crossed a line and showed a lack of compassion during a time of deep grief for the Reiner family.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead in their Brentwood, California, home on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Authorities later arrested the couple's son, Nick Reiner, in connection with their deaths.

According to Variety, as the news spread, Trump posted a message on Truth Social that blamed Reiner's death on "the anger he caused others" and accused the outspoken director of suffering from what he called "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

On Monday's episode of "The View," Goldberg reacted with visible anger. "I don't understand the man in that White House," she said.

"Have you no shame? No shame at all? Can you get any lower? I don't think so." She added that the post focused on personal attacks instead of sympathy for a grieving family.

Goldberg also spoke about the wider moment, pointing to other recent tragedies around the world. She questioned why the president chose harsh words instead of unity.

"Our hearts are breaking through all of this," she said. "You ain't my president, man," making clear her frustration with Trump's tone and priorities.

Whoopi Goldberg: Trump’s Comments on Reiner’s Death Shameless, ‘Can You Get Any Lower?’https://t.co/I3J0u57xs5 about liberals attitudes toward Trump getting shot and Charlie Kirk being murdered , I’m sick of liberals fake outrage , — Tom Raines (@TomRain31443808) December 16, 2025

Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies Trump Remarks

Later in the show, Goldberg clarified that Trump had offered condolences for other tragic events, including shootings at Brown University and Australia's Bondi Beach.

She corrected herself on air, saying, "My bad. You did say something. Not what I would have liked to have heard from you, but you did do it."

Goldberg's response was also personal. She had a close relationship with Reiner, who directed her in the 1996 film "Ghosts of Mississippi."

Remembering him, she said he was "a wonderful director" and "a stand-up guy" who fought for causes he believed were right, People reported.

She recalled seeing him recently while honoring Billy Crystal, calling their friendship meaningful.

Co-host Ana Navarro echoed Goldberg's anger and sadness. Navarro said Reiner cared deeply about equality and justice and called Trump's post "shameful" and "disgraceful." "There's an American family grieving," Navarro said. "This is a tragedy."

Trump later defended his statement during a press appearance, saying he was not a fan of Reiner and stood by his criticism.