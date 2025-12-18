Nick Reiner, 32, the son of filmmaker Rob Reiner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents were found dead inside their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Sources close to the family describe Nick as having long struggled with addiction and being "entitled," refusing to take responsibility for his life while expecting love and support from his family.

A source revealed to People, "Nick wanted to live a life that didn't exist. He didn't want to do any work but expected to be loved the way the rest of his family was."

Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were discovered at their home, sparking shock and sadness across Hollywood.

Nick was arrested later that evening and appeared in court on Dec. 17. His lawyer, Alan Jackson, did not enter a plea, and the arraignment is set to continue on Jan. 7.

Sources say Rob and Michele carried deep guilt over their inability to help Nick find stability.

Despite multiple efforts, including sending him to rehab more than 18 times before he turned 22, the couple struggled to reach a turning point in their son's life.

Nick Reiner Open About Family Addiction

In 2015, Nick co-wrote a film called "Being Charlie," loosely based on his struggles with addiction, which Rob directed, OK Magazine reported.

The family hoped the project would help Nick gain confidence and find direction, but sources suggest it had limited impact.

Interviews from that period reveal both Nick and Rob openly discussed the challenges of addiction and the pressures of growing up in a famous family.

An insider described the Reiners as a close-knit family who tried every approach to support Nick, from giving him space to keeping him close, but they "could never reach stability" with him.

"It's just a parent's worst nightmare," the source said, highlighting the deep pain Rob and Michele felt over their son's struggles.

The couple's other two children, Jake, 34, and Romy, 28, released a statement expressing devastation over their parents' deaths.

They called Rob and Michele "our best friends" and described the loss as "unimaginable pain every moment of the day."