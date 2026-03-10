Former Josh Elliott is slowly returning to the dating scene months after filing for divorce from longtime partner Liz Cho, even as their separation continues to unfold in court.

Sources say the former CBS News anchor has been spotted socializing in Connecticut, particularly in Fairfield County, where locals say he has been seen visiting bars popular with middle-aged singles.

"Josh is out and about on the dating scene in Fairfield County," one source said. "He's been seen at the bars in the area where middle-aged singles congregate."

Another insider clarified that Elliott, 54, is not currently in a serious relationship but is open to meeting new people. "

Josh isn't dating anyone, but he is open to meeting people. His daughter is his priority," the source added.

The new chapter in Elliott's personal life comes about eight months after he filed for divorce from Cho, 55, who works as an anchor for Eyewitness News.

Court documents state that Elliott filed for divorce on June 20, 2025, after nearly a decade of marriage.

"The marriage of the parties has broken down irretrievably," the filing stated, with Elliott requesting a legal dissolution of the marriage and an equitable distribution of their property, US Magazine reported.

The split has since grown tense, with both sides making claims in court filings. According to documents dated January 29, Cho alleged that Elliott secretly moved out of their shared Connecticut home and into a rental residence in Southport earlier this year.

"The Defendant learned for the first time... that on or about January 15, 2026, the Plaintiff secured an unfurnished rental residence," the filing stated.

Ex-CBS anchor Josh Elliott back on Connecticut dating scene after ugly Liz Cho split Elliott filed for divorce from the "Eyewitness News" anchor in June 2025 after a decade of marriage. https://t.co/PjMjdSECKP pic.twitter.com/glPIyB3VYE — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) March 9, 2026

Liz Cho Accuses Josh Elliott of Taking Furniture

Cho also accused Elliott of moving furniture from the house while she was on vacation with her daughter and claimed their two Portuguese water dogs were taken as well.

She further alleged that a watch and earrings went missing from her jewelry bag.

Elliott strongly denied those accusations in his response. According to E! News, in court papers, he called the claims "false and inflammatory" and insisted he only removed limited personal belongings.

"[Elliott] did not ransack the marital home," his filing said. "He removed limited personal property and furnishings so he would have a safe haven."

The legal battle also expanded when Cho requested records of Elliott's communications and financial spending related to any possible romantic relationships dating back to 2015.

Elliott objected to the request, arguing that the time frame was unreasonable and harassing.

A source familiar with the case said the request is a standard legal step in many divorces and does not necessarily indicate wrongdoing.

Elliott and Cho first met while working together at ABC News. They married in July 2015 after dating for two years.

The pair are scheduled to appear in court again on March 20 as the divorce case continues.