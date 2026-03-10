Pop star Chappell Roan recorded a group of persistent paparazzi and autograph collectors on a Paris sidewalk on Sunday night after they refused her repeated requests to stop following her.

The 26-year-old singer had been attending Paris Fashion Week and was heading to dinner after the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2026 show when a swarm of photographers and fans surrounded her as she stepped out of a vehicle. Rather than ignoring the crowd, she grabbed her own phone and began documenting the encounter.

In the footage, which has since gone viral, Roan slowly pans the camera across the group while narrating what is happening. She tells viewers that she has made multiple attempts to get the crowd to back off, but nobody has listened, according to Yahoo News.​

She can be heard expressing frustration about being treated as less than human in the situation. She also identifies specific individuals in the crowd, pointing out that certain people had already been told to leave but chose to stay anyway.​

At one point during the recording, a man leaned toward her and requested an autograph, apparently oblivious to the fact that she was actively asking everyone to respect her space. Other voices in the crowd called out to her, shouting compliments, but Roan did not engage with any of the requests.​

The singer was in Paris for a string of fashion events, having attended shows by Vivienne Westwood, Rick Owens, Mugler, and Acne Studios in addition to the McQueen presentation. She has been a fixture on this season's runway calendar, US Magazine reported.

This is far from the first time Roan has pushed back against aggressive press behavior. At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, she clashed with a photographer who yelled an expletive at her on the red carpet. She also publicly called out a different photographer at the premiere of Olivia Rodrigo's concert film, demanding an apology for the rude treatment she said she had experienced at a prior awards show.​

Since her rapid rise to fame in 2024, Roan has consistently spoken about the importance of personal boundaries, using her platform to remind both fans and media that celebrity status does not erase basic respect, as per Geo.​