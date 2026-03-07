A former girlfriend of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has spoken publicly about their early relationship, claiming the dynamic she experienced decades ago reflected patterns that later became central to the sex-trafficking allegations surrounding him.

Patricia Schmidt, who dated Epstein in the mid-1980s, recently described the relationship and her later reflections on it during a televised interview. According to reporting by Radar Online, Schmidt now believes Epstein attempted to use her as leverage with wealthy friends and business associates.

Schmidt said she first encountered Epstein in 1985 while working as an office assistant at the investment firm Bear Stearns. She recounted her initial meeting, detailing how her boss had tasked her with delivering documents to Epstein's New York apartment.

Schmidt said, "I was sent over there because my boss had asked me to deliver some papers, I went over there and did exactly that." She added context about the circumstances surrounding the introduction.

"I think it was clearly my boss doing him a favor," Schmidt recalls.

The encounter soon evolved into a year-long romantic relationship. Reflecting on Epstein's personality at the time, Schmidt described the impression he made on her during the early stages of their relationship. She recalled, "He seemed to be kind of the center of the universe. He was so confident, and he was so attractive, and he was so incredibly smart."

Schmidt explained that at the beginning of the relationship she did not perceive any hidden motives behind Epstein's actions, saying, "Nothing about it was transactional."

However, after revisiting personal diaries she kept at the time, Schmidt said she began to interpret certain interactions differently.

In her reflection, she described how Epstein frequently asked her to meet his associates socially. She explained, "He would ask me to meet clients, friends of his, go to lunch or go to dinner."

According to Schmidt, those invitations raised concerns about Epstein's intentions. When asked directly whether she believed Epstein was trying to offer her to other men, she shared her conclusion. She said, "I have to think absolutely yes," per AOL.

Schmidt clarified that she never participated in such encounters but believes the intention was present. "I never did. I wasn't interested in any of these men, but oh yes, I think it was very much his intent to make that trade," she added.

Schmidt now believes the pattern she experienced reflected behavior that later emerged in allegations involving other women, including accuser Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Epstein trafficked her to influential figures.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal sex-trafficking charges but died in custody before trial. His longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell was later convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in recruiting and trafficking minors.