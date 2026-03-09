Dakota Johnson is making her debut as the face of Calvin Klein's Spring 2026 campaign, appearing in a series of provocative photos and a short film that showcase the brand's classic denim and Ultralight underwear collection.

The 36-year-old actress was photographed by Gordon von Steiner at a house in Topanga, California, where she was captured lounging in various states of undress, wearing only jeans and minimalist underwear pieces that harken back to the brand's iconic 1990s aesthetic.

"It was very chill," Johnson recalled in an interview with Elle magazine about the laid-back shoot. "There was a lot of great music playing, a lot of jokes, a lot of me walking around naked essentially, and a lot of people avoiding eye contact with me."

The campaign centers on the concept of a woman enjoying quiet moments at home, with Johnson reading scripts, relaxing on a couch, moving around a pool table, and dancing freely around the house. The accompanying short film, as reported by The Cut, shows Johnson in playful moments, including using pomegranates to cover her chest and jumping on a bed in nothing but jeans.

"Calvin Klein jeans and underwear have a timeless quality that makes everything feel right the moment you put them on," Johnson shared in a statement to Calvin Klein. "When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual. Channeling that, and pairing that energy with Calvin Klein's iconography, felt both singular and classic."

The actress emphasized the campaign's message of empowerment and comfort. "I love that this campaign celebrates being comfortable, free and sexy on your own terms. Sometimes, a woman just BEING is the sexiest thing."

Johnson's personal style is reflected throughout the campaign. She appears in baggy jeans and high-rise slim jeans, both inspired by Calvin Klein's archive designs from the 1990s. The actress revealed her unique styling trick for the baggy denim in her Elle interview.

"I love a baggy jean because it just makes an outfit, and these are the perfect baggy, schleppy jean to wear with a chic top—what I do is I fold the waistband over so I don't wear a belt and it makes the fit," she explained.

In a candid moment, Johnson debunked a popular denim care myth. When asked about the practice of putting jeans in the freezer instead of washing them, she immediately responded, "No, that's disgusting. That's absolutely disgusting. Also, do you have a deep freezer in your house? No. Only deep freezers kill bacteria. I'm a really clean girl and I'm going to throw those puppies in the wash every day, every damn day."

The campaign highlights several product lines including the Perfectly Fit Ultralight Bra with spacer cup technology, Archive High Rise Slim Jeans, and the Baggy Jean. Johnson discussed her underwear preferences, noting she wears boy shorts around the house but also favors minimal coverage options.

"The Calvin underwear that I'm really into at the moment is the boy shorts, because I sleep in them and then I can bop around the house in the morning and do things," she said. "When I get home, I take off my pants—especially if it's a hot day—so I'm in my underwear in my house all the time, that's just who I am."

She added with a laugh, "I wear basically dental floss underwear. I'm that person. Which Calvin does also make... You feel like there's nothing there, and that's wonderful for me."

Johnson expressed genuine enthusiasm for the collaboration, calling it "the best gig I've ever had. They really check all my boxes."

The campaign comes shortly after Johnson attended Calvin Klein's Fall 2026 runway show during New York Fashion Week in February, where she sat front row alongside Brooke Shields and Blackpink's Jennie. The show was led by creative director Veronica Leoni, whose collection drew from Klein's archives from the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Johnson praised Leoni's work, noting, "It's so classic and I think it's just so chic. Veronica is so talented. There are so many pieces in this collection that I'm excited about."

The Spring 2026 campaign represents a return to Calvin Klein's signature minimalist aesthetic, focusing on natural moments, effortless style, and the confidence that comes from wearing comfortable, well-fitting basics. By choosing Johnson as the campaign face, the brand continues its tradition of featuring Hollywood actresses who embody a relaxed yet sophisticated American style.