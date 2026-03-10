A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple rounds from an AR-15-style rifle at pop star Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion on Sunday afternoon while the singer was inside.

The Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz of Orlando, Florida. Ortiz was booked for attempted murder, with bail set at $10,225,000.

The shooting took place around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, outside Rihanna's home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, just outside Beverly Hills. Police said Ortiz drove a white Tesla with paper plates in front of the property and began firing several rounds toward the house from inside the vehicle, according to the Associated Press.​

Approximately 10 shots were fired, according to LAPD radio dispatch audio, with at least four rounds striking the home. One round penetrated through a wall of the mansion, while others hit the front gate and an Airstream trailer parked in the driveway.​

Rihanna was home at the time of the shooting, per NBC News. It remains unclear whether her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their three young children were also inside the residence, but no injuries were reported, NBC News reported.

Following the shooting, Ortiz fled the scene in her Tesla. An LAPD helicopter tracked the vehicle approximately eight miles to the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping center, where patrol units pulled her over and took her into custody about 30 minutes after the initial 911 call.

Officers recovered an assault-style rifle and seven shell casings from Ortiz's vehicle. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attack, and investigators are still determining whether Ortiz had any connection to Rihanna or A$AP Rocky.

Public records reviewed by the Los Angeles Times show Ortiz had several prior arrests in Florida, including a 2023 domestic violence and battery arrest in Orlando. The LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation, as per The Chosun.