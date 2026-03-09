Former ESPN "SportsCenter" anchor Josh Elliott has officially filed for divorce from ABC News journalist Liz Cho after 11 years of marriage, with court documents revealing bitter allegations from both sides.

The 54-year-old broadcaster, best known for hosting ESPN's morning "SportsCenter" before moving to "Good Morning America" and later CBS, separated from Cho in June 2025. Court filings obtained by Page Six indicate the marriage has "broken down irretrievably," with no possibility of reconciliation.

The divorce proceedings have taken a contentious turn, with Cho accusing Elliott of removing items from their marital home while she and her daughter were on vacation. According to court documents, Cho discovered valuable jewelry was missing from the residence.

"On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, [Cho] realized that she was missing a valuable watch and earrings from her jewelry bag," legal documents state. "As [Elliott] is the only other person who had access to the missing watch and jewelry, [Cho] believes [Elliott] is in possession of such personal property."

Cho has also demanded copies of written correspondence between Elliott and anyone with whom he has had a romantic relationship from July 11, 2015, to the present, suggesting potential infidelity may have played a role in the marriage breakdown.

Elliott has strongly denied the accusations in his legal response, painting a different picture of the situation and accusing Cho of "escalating and erratic behavior."

"[Elliott] did not ransack the marital home. He did not damage the property. He did not render the residence uninhabitable," his response stated. "He removed limited personal property and furnishings so he would have a safe haven from [Cho's] escalating and erratic behavior directed at not only [Elliott], but his minor child as well."

The allegations highlight the acrimonious nature of the split between the two prominent broadcast journalists who both enjoyed successful careers in television news.

Elliott began his broadcasting career in sports journalism, making his name as the host of ESPN's flagship morning "SportsCenter" program. He later transitioned to broader news coverage when he joined ABC's "Good Morning America" as a news anchor. After leaving ABC, Elliott moved to CBS Sports before eventually stepping away from regular on-air work.

According to reports from Awful Announcing, Elliott has been linked to a potential return to CBS, though details remain unclear given the ongoing divorce proceedings.

Cho, 53, has built a distinguished career as a broadcast journalist at ABC News, serving as a co-anchor for various programs and earning recognition for her news coverage over more than two decades with the network.

The couple's separation comes after years of maintaining relatively private personal lives despite their high-profile careers in television. Both have children from previous relationships, with Elliott referencing his "minor child" in the court documents.

Neither Elliott nor Cho has publicly commented on the divorce beyond the court filings. The case continues to move through the legal system as both parties work to resolve property disputes and finalize the dissolution of their marriage.

The divorce adds Elliott's name to a growing list of media personalities navigating high-profile splits in 2026, following similar announcements from other entertainment and sports broadcasting figures.

As the proceedings continue, the focus will likely shift to property division, custody arrangements if applicable, and the resolution of the disputed missing items that have become a central point of contention in the case.