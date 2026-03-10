Winona Ryder, known for her iconic roles in "Beetlejuice" and "Edward Scissorhands," recently made headlines—not for a film or TV project, but for her fashion choices.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Ryder was photographed leaving a hotel in Paris on March 8, after attending Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show, sporting a new shaggy layered haircut and an oversized, multi-layered outfit.

The actress, 55, has experimented with hair and fashion over the years, moving from her signature 1990s pixie cut to mid-length and blond styles, often embracing soft glam, chic, or goth-inspired looks. But this recent layered bob, combined with several long-sleeve button-ups, a graphic shirt, black denim pants, leather boots, sunglasses, and a leather purse, drew a mixed reaction online.

Winona Ryder at the Balenciaga fashion show. pic.twitter.com/R4yiV4DfsP — ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@metgalacrave) March 7, 2026

One social media user commented, "I mistook her for a homeless bag lady," referencing photos shared by the Daily Mail. Another wrote, "OMGGGGG is that from today?" while a third added, "Love her but she's looking a smidge shaggy."

A video circulating on TikTok captured Ryder appearing slightly disheveled, with frizzy hair, as she spoke with a doorman before being escorted to her car.

Other online commentary drew attention to Ryder's past legal troubles. "Off to do some shoplifting," joked one user, while another added, "Shoplifters will often layer the clothes they steal under their coat and walk out." Ryder was famously involved in a 2001 shoplifting incident at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, which resulted in probation and community service but no prison time.

Reflecting on the incident in a 2024 Esquire interview, Ryder said, "I just remember being told I was going to go to prison. I was like, 'Huh? What are you talking about.'" She described the events as hazy and said she didn't anticipate serious repercussions.

After the legal troubles, Ryder stepped back from acting for several years, relocating from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Her major career resurgence came in 2016 with the Netflix series "Stranger Things," in which she plays the protective mother Joyce Byers. More recently, she joined the cast of "Wednesday" alongside Jenna Ortega in its third season, per Deadline.

Despite the roasting she received on social media, Ryder's willingness to experiment with her style shows her continued dedication to daring and individualistic fashion, despite public opinion on the matter being divided.