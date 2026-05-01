Amanda Bynes, the 40-year-old former child star, was seen looking noticeably thinner as she enjoyed a casual outing with her boyfriend, Zachary Khan, in Los Angeles. The actress, who has publicly shared her weight-loss journey with the injectable medication Ozempic, appeared in great shape as she headed to Winchell's Donuts.

Bynes wore navy blue shorts, an oversized T-shirt, and sheer white slippers. She went makeup-free except for her signature blue-dyed eyebrows and wore her blonde hair down. The couple walked side by side, marking one of her first public appearances since being romantically linked to Khan in late 2025.

As per Yahoo! Entertainment, in December 2025, Bynes disclosed on social media that she had lost 28 pounds using Ozempic, dropping from 180 pounds. Functional nutritionist Monica Partier estimated that Bynes has lost approximately 40 pounds and currently weighs around 140 pounds.

Monica Partier commented on Bynes' progress, "Amanda keeps losing weight week after week, it's very obvious. Whatever she is taking is working well for her."

Partier also noted, "She must be at her weight goal by now as she seems to be rather thin."

Partier suggested that if Bynes manages her diet well, she might maintain her weight loss without medication.

"As long as she is eating high-protein, vegetable-loaded meals with little processed foods, little dairy and hardly any sugar, she should be able to stay slender once she quits the medication," she said, according to Daily Mail.

She added that maintaining weight loss is possible with diligence. To keep weight low, one must focus on nutrient-rich whole foods while including healthy fats such as nuts and avocados.

Bynes originally announced her use of Ozempic in June 2025 amid a growing trend of weight-loss injectables in the entertainment industry. By November 2025, she reported a 20-pound loss and expressed a goal to lose about 50 more pounds.

The actress shared via Instagram Stories, "I'm 163 now... So I was able to lose twenty pounds from 180 and now I'm down to 163 on the Ozempic injection."

Bynes cited depression in 2024 as a reason for gaining 20 pounds and revealed her ultimate aim to return to her teenage weight of 110 pounds.

Over recent years, Bynes has also made changes, including lip fillers and eyelid surgery, which she described as boosting her self-confidence.