Erika Kirk, the wife of Charlie Kirk, the founder of the organization Turning Point USA, recently took center stage by taking charge of her late husband's show, which has sparked great controversy and a strong backlash from social media users. The latest statements she made were directed at comedian Druski and Candace Owens, both conservatives.

According to Atlanta Black Star, in a video recorded in Charlie Kirk's podcast studio, Erika addressed the rising tensions days after a shooting attempt disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which she attended. Wearing a hat that read "freedom" and sitting before a photo of her late husband, she framed the current climate as increasingly hostile.

Erika Kirk Addresses the Druski Skit and Candace Owens’ Claim That She Murdered Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/WZfK9Nkclk — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) April 29, 2026

"Our country has become unrecognizable," Erika said. She added, "These people have perverted the truth to the point that they motivated the murder of my husband."

Per Yahoo! Entertainment, Erika directly confronted the viral skit by comedian Druski, who appeared in a blond wig and exaggerated makeup delivering a dramatic performance that many connected to her. She criticized the parody for crossing a line.

"I have comedians dressing up in white face," she said, suggesting the skit turned her personal grief into entertainment. She continued, "I have people saying I'm not fit to be CEO. I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband. And the list goes on and on."

Social Media Divided as Erika Kirk Defends Herself Against Candace Owens' Allegations

Despite her defense, many social media users showed little sympathy. Some said satire is fair game for public figures active in political and media spaces.

Comments included, "I'm gonna need to see @druski response to Erika Kirk." Others say, "This whiteface comedy is out of control." One commenter added, "You look absolutely insane and are spouting complete nonsense. No one wants to hear from you, go home and raise your kids." Another chimed in, "I thought this was a skit." And, "What's going on with this weird pre-record on the Charlie Kirk show?"

Candace Owens reposted some of the critical messages on Twitter and clarified allegations against Erika,

Candace Owens has never once said that Erika Kirk murdered her husband. pic.twitter.com/pnOnvALtJF — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) April 29, 2026

"Candace Owens has never once said that Erika Kirk murdered her husband," Owens tweeted. She added her opinion on Erika's video, "Painful prompter read.

"A speech CLEARLY written by someone else. Objectively terrible so they will now pay for people to tell us otherwise." Owens accused Erika of responding to claims she never made: "Also, of everything I've said about Erika she chooses to respond to something I never said. They always lie."

Very uncomfortable to watch. Painful prompter read.

A speech CLEARLY written by someone else. Objectively terrible so they will now pay for people to tell us otherwise.

Also, of everything I’ve said about Erika she chooses to respond to something I never said. They always lie. https://t.co/a9ByyGbFNe — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 29, 2026

The feud between Erika Kirk and Candace Owens has escalated in recent months. Owens produced a multipart investigative series titled "The Bride of Charlie," questioning Charlie Kirk's background, leadership, and the circumstances surrounding his death. Erika has forcefully rejected these accusations.

Furthermore, Owens questioned Erika's rationale for not hosting a previously planned gathering, noting that the decision was due to low turnout rather than safety concerns. She went even further, demanding evidence that Charlie Kirk had appointed Erika to succeed him as the head of Turning Point USA.

Erika believes she has the right to protect herself and the memory of her deceased husband in the open public space. Her defenders say she is right to do so, given the growing list of allegations against her.

On the other hand, many social media users advise Erika to stop speaking in the open and even tell her to "hush up."