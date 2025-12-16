Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, were among the first friends to arrive at the Brentwood home of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, following the couple's tragic deaths.

According to TMZ, the Crystals rushed to the property after receiving a call from the Reiners' daughter, Romy, who discovered her parents deceased.

Sources said the couple "wanted to say their goodbyes" and arrived in time to see first responders tending to the bodies.

Both were discovered inside the Brentwood home Sunday. Their adult son was later taken into custody and remains jailed without bail.

Outside, Billy didn't say much. He didn't leave her side as they walked off. He stopped once, lifted his hands to his face and stayed there for a beat, then kept moving.

📷 Some posts are easy to share. This one isn’t.

I had the privilege of working with Rob Reiner on the Friars Club tribute to Billy Crystal. Rob and his wife were nothing short of gracious, warm, and genuinely kind—exactly the kind of people you hope they are when you meet them. pic.twitter.com/xVAU3U3vV0 — David Alan Kogut (@DavidKogut) December 15, 2025

Family Struggles and Warning Signs

The day of the tragedy, Nick reportedly attended a holiday party with his parents and caused concern among attendees after a "very loud argument," a source told People.

Another source added, "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," at the event hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.

Nick's history of addiction and volatile behavior has been well-documented. He entered rehab at just 15 and told People in 2016 that he had been homeless at various points when he refused treatment, "I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street, I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."

By that time, he had undergone rehab 17 times. He said he eventually "got sick of it" and wanted stability: "I come from a nice family. I'm not supposed to be out there on the streets and in homeless shelters doing all these f*****-up things."

A year prior, Rob and Michele Reiner publicly reflected on their parenting approach.

Rob told the Los Angeles Times that when Nick expressed dissatisfaction with treatment programs, they often failed to listen, instead relying on professional advice, "We were desperate and because the people had diplomas on their wall, we listened to them when we should have been listening to our son."

Michele added, "We were so influenced by these people. They would tell us he's a liar, that he was trying to manipulate us. And we believed them."

Family Statement and Final Moments

Fire crews arrived at the Brentwood home late Sunday afternoon. Inside, they found two people who had already died.

Soon after, the family released a brief statement asking for privacy as they grieve.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."