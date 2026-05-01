Leaked jailhouse emails show Josh Duggar thanking his wife, Anna, for sensual photographs and repeatedly calling her "cute" and "sexy," according to an exclusive report by the publication.

In a June 2022 message, Duggar expressed strong enthusiasm after receiving images, writing, "Okay so wow! WOWOWOW! I just got your 4 photo collage," and adding, "THE PICS ARE SUPER HOT AND YOU LOOK STUNNINGLY GORGEOUS," the report says.

In another passage, Duggar acknowledged his impending transfer and the challenge of continuing to receive photos, telling Anna that she would have to "figure out how" to send sensual images once he was moved to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas, RadarOnline reported.

Duggar also thanked his wife for sharing what he described as intimate material, writing, "Thank you for sharing with me, it means a lot to hear your heart! Thank you for the super sexy photos too cutie! xoxo."

READ MORE: Josh Duggar Speaks Out, Dismisses Molestation Claim Against Brother as "False Accusation"

Describing a separate exchange, the emails praised Anna's appearance during an outdoor activity, "Those sexy legs in that kayak! omw, you can rock shorty-shorts like the hottie that you are!" he wrote.

He added, "And the pajama photos from the video call...well let's just say I can testify to that!" and later declared, "I LOVE YOU -- ALL OF YOU," and "I MISS BEING INTIMATE WITH YOU!"

The correspondence was published as part of the outlet's exclusive coverage and includes verbatim quotes from the messages.

AOL reported that Duggar, 38, was convicted in December 2021 of receiving child sexual abuse material after his arrest in April 2021. At the time, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. said the verdict "sends a message that we will track down and prosecute people who download and view child sexual abuse material," a statement noted in the outlet story.

Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison. Federal Bureau of Prisons records cited by the outlet show his projected release date was recently updated to Feb. 2, 2033; the outlet reported that his cousin, Amy Duggar King, said he was "again in solitary confinement" for an unspecified "rules violation."

Meanwhile, People reported that Josh Duggar said only two of his 18 siblings contacted him in the year following his arrest for possessing child sexual abuse material. In an email to his father, he called their lack of communication "shameful," urged them to show compassion to his wife and children, and expressed love for all his siblings despite their silence.

READ MORE: Jinger Duggar Exposes Shocking 'Cult' Roots Behind Brother Joseph's Arrest