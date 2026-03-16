Christina Haack has fans buzzing after flashing a sparkling ring on her wedding finger during a recent HGTV event in Los Angeles.

The "Flip or Flop" star, 42, attended the "Bachelor Mansion Takeover" celebration at the iconic Bachelor Mansion on March 12, where she was joined by "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer and her boyfriend, Christopher LaRocca.

Haack, who recently served as a guest judge on the show, wore a strapless moss-green gown that highlighted her elegant style. However, it was the silver ring with a center stone on her left hand that drew the most attention, fueling speculation that she and LaRocca might be engaged.

While the couple has not made any official announcements, Haack appeared to keep things casual during the event.

"Chris is always very supportive," she told Us Weekly on the red carpet. "He's just a nice, easy man to be around, and I love having him here."

According to PageSix, despite the ring, Haack clarified her current stance on marriage. "Marriage is just not on my radar right now," she said.

She added that while she may consider marriage in the future, it wouldn't happen anytime soon and she would want to be engaged for several years before taking the step.

Three-time divorcée Christina Haack sparks engagement rumors with new ring The HGTV star has been dating her boyfriend, Christopher LaRocca, for two years. https://t.co/I7Gl8MNIrm pic.twitter.com/QFZ5DDYPzJ — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) March 16, 2026

Christina Haack Shows Off Ring While Judging HGTV

Haack and LaRocca have been dating since she separated from her most recent ex-husband, Joshua Hall.

The "Christina in the Country" star married Hall secretly in 2022, separated in July 2024, and finalized their divorce in May 2025.

This isn't Haack's first high-profile relationship. She shares two children with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, 44, and a son with her second husband, Ant Anstead, 46.

Her past relationships have often made headlines, but the HGTV star seems focused on enjoying her current relationship with LaRocca.

The event also gave Haack a chance to celebrate her work on HGTV. She praised the contestants on "Bachelor Mansion Takeover" for their creativity under pressure.

"The contestants had very limited time, limited budget, so I definitely feel for them, having been on the other side," she said. "I tried to be a very fair judge, understanding what they were working with and how low the budgets are."

Haack's fans will continue watching closely as she balances her personal life with her busy career.

"Bachelor Mansion Takeover" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and is available to stream the next day on HBO Max, DailyMail reported.

Meanwhile, Haack is also filming season two of "The Flip Off" alongside Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, keeping her firmly in the spotlight.