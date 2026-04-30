Photos and video of Angelina Jolie at a mother-daughter sorority luncheon at Spelman College prompted a new round of online speculation about the 50‑year‑old actress's appearance.

Radar Online reported that Jolie attended the Pearls of Purpose Foundation luncheon for Alpha Kappa Alpha on April 25 with her daughter, Zahara Jolie‑Pitt, who later gave a speech celebrating mothers and daughters.

There is some chatter about Angelina Jolie not looking like herself at a recent event.



Someone asked if she might have had a stroke. You be the judge, did something change?



(Jokieanglxfan) pic.twitter.com/sRQfLkKaA9 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 29, 2026

Angelina Jolie spoke briefly about the bond between mothers and daughters and said, "One of life's most beautiful relationships." A short time later, she handed the podium to Zahara, 21, who told the audience, "She's the most selfless, loving, and understanding woman whom I get to call my mom."

Several social media users reacted to a circulating clip of Jolie speaking with an attendee, saying she looked markedly different from older photos. One viewer wrote, "Is that even her? Like a cross between her and Natalie Portman."

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Another posted, "Bro, that is not Angelina," and included side‑by‑side comparisons. A third commented, "Idk, I've seen this happen a lot. (The eye thing) I think she got a facial nerve accidentally hit with Botox. It does fade away. The question is, WHY would you make a public appearance?"

Others posted, "Looks nothing like her," and "I legit thought that was one of those new humanoid dolls them nerds are lined up to buy for whatever reason. Why is her skin so THAT?"

The publication noted that this is not the first time in 2026 that fans have raised questions about Jolie's looks; similar chatter followed her appearance at a Tom Ford beauty event in Shanghai in March. The article said the actress has not commented recently on the speculation.

Jolie previously addressed cosmetic procedures in a 2010 interview, saying, "I haven't had anything done, and I don't think I will." The outlet included that quote and reported the recent social responses and comparisons after the Atlanta event, per AOL.

The luncheon also featured a speech by Zahara in which she reflected on the challenge of putting the mother‑daughter relationship into words.

Zahara concluded her remarks by quoting, "I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me," then turned to Jolie and said, "Thank you, Mom."

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